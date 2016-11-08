When and where to buy: Samsung Galaxy S7

Launched in spring of 2017, the Galaxy S7 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone experience. As one might expect, it improves on the series in more than a few ways.

Key specifications include a 5.1-inch display at 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and 12-megapixel rear camera. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a custom user interface, the Galaxy S7 is IP68 rated. This means it can spend up to 30 minutes in water up to five feet deep.

Other hardware details worth noting include a microSD expansion card slot for extra storage and a 3000mAh battery. Moreover, it’s capable of both wireless and fast charging so you can get back out there in no time.