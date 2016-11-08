When and where to buy: Samsung Galaxy S7

Here's a list of all the major places you can pick up the popular smartphone.

By AndroidGuys -

Launched in spring of 2017, the Galaxy S7 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone experience. As one might expect, it improves on the series in more than a few ways.

Key specifications include a 5.1-inch display at 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and 12-megapixel rear camera. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a custom user interface, the Galaxy S7 is IP68 rated. This means it can spend up to 30 minutes in water up to five feet deep.

Other hardware details worth noting include a microSD expansion card slot for extra storage and a 3000mAh battery. Moreover, it’s capable of both wireless and fast charging so you can get back out there in no time.

Where to Buy

Verizon

The 32GB version of the phone is available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum options with a full retail price of $672. Qualified buyers can spread payments out for $28.00 per month over two years.

Shop

AT&T

The 32GB version of the phone is available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum options with a full retail price of $695. Qualified buyers can spread payments out for as low as $23.17 per month.

Shop

T-Mobile

The 32GB version of the phone is available in black and gold options with a full retail price of $672. Qualified buyers can spread payments out for $28.00 per month over two years.

Shop

Sprint

The 32GB version of the phone is available in black and gold options with a full retail price of $695. Qualified buyers can spread payments out for $28.96 per month over two years.

Shop

Swappa

If you are looking to buy or sell a used smartphone, Swappa is our favorite destination for doing so. With that said, there are plenty of Galaxy S7’s available today.

Shop

Amazon

An unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 can be had for as low as $530; it is Titanium Silver and is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile. Alternatively, a White Pearl model currently carries a price of about $590.

Shop

B&H Photo Video

An unlocked international 32GB Black Onyx model typically carries a price of about $560 but it’s currently on sale for $530. For something that works with both GSM and CDMA, the North American variant is only $669.

Shop

Best Buy

Customers can pick up versions that work with all major carriers but prices are all over the place. As of today it ranges from as low as $650 up to $792, depending on which one you end up. Qualified buyers can spread payments out over 24-month and 30-month options.

Shop

Samsung

Samsung’s official website offers the flagship phone for all of the major carriers with prices ranging from $650 to $695. Alternatively, the unlocked GSM version can be had for $670 and it works with a variety of prepaid and MVNO brands.

Shop

