There’s a battle going on for your home, and it is between two major powerhouses – Google and Amazon.

Amazon wants to rule your home with the Amazon Echo family of speakers; Echo, Echo Dot and the portable Tap. Google saw Amazon’s massive success with the smart speaker and recently released the Google Home to compete for your home.

Alexa is Amazon’s assistant while Google uses the Google Assistant. Both are designed to do relatively the same thing like answer questions, play music, but most importantly control your smart home products. Smart home products are now into their second generation and might be the next major tech market boom. Some hoped for smartwatches of virtual reality to be the next major market, but the smart home seems to be where the major growth is gaining traction.

According to statista, the smart home market is roughly $10B with a household penetration rate of just 24.9%. By 2021 it is predicting the smart home market to be well north of $30B with a household penetration rate of over 60%. Smart lights, sprinklers, thermostats, security systems, leak detectors, and central voice controlled hubs are powering the market today.

So which one should you go with?

My choice would be Amazon. It has two full years of time on the market while Google is just now in its infancy. While Google home is compelling with a colorful light and egg shaped build, it has a long way to go in terms of maturing as a product.

Google Home is expensive when you pit it up against the entire line of the Echo family. The Echo Dot which is the cheapest version and can be purchased for as low as $41.67 when you buy a six-pack. The cheapest and most expensive version of the Google Home can be bought for $129. If you buy three Dots, Amazon is even running a promotion where you can buy them for $129 when you use the discount code DOT3PACK at checkout. Buy three Google Home speakers and you’re in deep at $387.

echo dot and tapNo matter which smart speaker you choose, you are really going to want at least three. One for your kitchen, living room, and bedroom. In the kitchen is where you will be creating shopping lists, requesting cooking timers, converting units, and playing music or news. In the living room is where you will need a smart speaker to control your TV, close the garage, play music, change the thermostat temperature and even control your lights.

Your bedroom is where you will want a smart speaker as an alarm, audiobook reader, light and temperature controller, and music or news player.

If you only purchase one smart speaker, it won’t maximize your smart home unless you’re willing to yell across the house, or walk to the room where it is located. While Amazon offers voice control through a remote that can be used throughout the house, Google does not. If you resort to just flipping the lights off manually, you’ve already wasted your smart lights. But Amazon also offers cheaper options to place around your home, or you could just get a Tap and bring it along with you in the home.

Google Home is in its first generation and it has tons of potential. But potential really means nothing to me when Amazon already has a mature product. Some things that should have been better thought out on the Google Home just bother me.

dsc06256Why would Google decide to go with the same “OK Google” phrase to activate the speaker? It seems like a poor decision to do that since that is the same phrase that activates my smartphones and tablets. It’s annoying to activate five devices at the same time. You might be thinking, “I don’t have five smartphones like a tech writer” but some families are loaded with Android devices. The last thing they want is for you to activate their devices.

Other things like music detection don’t work on Google Home. I’ve asked it several times to identify a song with the volume blasting from my speakers for it to tell me nothing was playing. I’ve also had a hard time getting all three to sync.

It’s a lot to expect Google Home to do what Amazon has done with the Echo family. The Echo has been out for over two years which is a lifetime in technology.

Google has a poor track of sticking with devices that it cannot monetize through ads. The last thing I want my smart speaker to do is read ads to me throughout the day. Amazon connects to its world’s largest online store which has proven to be a solid way of monetizing its Echo family. If the Google Home ever reads an ad to me, or listens in on a conversation to figure out a way to monetize my personal conversations, I might abandon Google altogether. The conversations we have at home are as private as it gets.

What happened to the Google tablet lineup? Or Android TV? Anyone remember Google Glass? Google dabbles in quite a few areas but rarely ever follows up on its side projects. Amazon has already proven to us it is fully committed with the Echo speakers by releasing a standalone plug in speaker in the Echo, a portable voice assistant speaker in the Tap, and the smartest version of all, the Dot.

I love the Dot mainly because it is so cheap. I have one in each main room of my house. I love turning off all of the lights in my house when I hit the sack with a simple voice command. No matter which room I’m in, I can have it play music and read podcasts to me. When I’m in the garage or at the pool, I bring along the Tap as the portable option.

When it comes to sound, it’s debatable which full sized smart speaker is best. As someone who loves music, I’d almost never turn to the Google Home or Echo for music listening every day. I own far better speakers than them and you probably do too. That’s one reason why I love the Dots since I can connect them to my wireless speakers or Wi-Fi speakers from Raumfeld with a 3.5mm audio cable. The Google Home doesn’t even offer an output option on its speaker to connect out to another. So you’re stuck with the bass heavy little speaker no matter how you want to use it.

The other question left to wonder, is how will the Google Home treat Apple devices? Or how will Apple treat Google devices if it comes out with a smart option? While Samsung dominates global phone sales, Apple dominates the domestic market with the iPhone. A poor experience with Google Home will turn off iOS users. Amazon truly wants both software platforms to integrate with its Echo family. Android Wear has already proven that Google can’t play nice with iOS.

Amazon’s products are mature and I’m simply not going to hold my breath for Google to update the Home anytime soon with its slow track record on Android TV. The battle has already been won by Amazon. If you want to do more research, read the real 45k+ reviews on Amazon about its Echo. Best Buy also has quite a few reviews up on the Google Home too.

Get the Google Home at Best Buy or Google Store for $129. 

Get the Amazon Echo ($179.99), Tap ($129.99), or Dot at Amazon.com

dsc06258

  • hunter053

    Can’t you use “Hey Google” instead with Google home? I’d seen that demonstrated.

    • yes, works great. it will also use the nearest device and ignore the rest.

  • Paul Mcnevin

    Obviously an Amazon biased review. Comparing a ‘Home’ with 3 dots isn’t quite fair. Reviewer, you do know you can connect the Home with an external (audio)speaker system(or tv) via chrome cast. So you don’t need extra Google homes for multi room, just extra chrome casts. Oh and the ability to control tv (via chrome cast Ultra)with the Home isn’t even mentioned in the review, one of its best features. The reviewer by referencing the amazon reviews seems to think , the more reviews it gets the better it is! The Google home is only 2 weeks old. Also he doesn’t even known you can say ‘hey Google’ instead or ‘okay Google’!!! As far as track record is concerned he certaintly has a point, but the Google home is a product that totally suits Google, connecting through searching. He has also forgets the huge advantage the Home has in regard to the search function, it’s ability to translate languages and its superior ability to understand questions contextually. And lastly try to use the Echo, well forget it, you’re you will have compatibility problems. At least Google keep things open sources for people to se if they are outside the AS. Google are also opening up to 3rd parties in December. We’ll see soon after that how good the Home is going.

    • Derrick Miyao

      While you can connect to Chromecast for audio and tv, you can’t control those with your voice. Additionally sure you can connect to multiple audio devices if you invest in more products.

      • Tom Christian

        Actually, you can control your chromcast, either the Home speaker or another chromecast device, with your voice. Not to mention the fact that you can group these together to have whole-house audio.

        I am fine with posting of some of the negative things in this editorial. Happy if it continues to push Google in the right direction.

    • Derrick Miyao

      I have three dots as Well as three Homes. Like I said it costs over $200 more for the Google products.

  • have 6 google homes and it blows away Amazon’s offerings by integrating with smartthings, nest. and chromecasts. Multiroom audio is audio heart with its amazing speaker. Just buy quality and start away from Amazon’s cheap digital junk.

    Reviewer is obviously choosing the Amazon stuff because he doesn’t want his echo to be outdated already.

    • Derrick Miyao

      I actually have three Google homes.

      • Tom Christian

        Heck, use both for a while. However, you will probably start saying “OK, Alexa”. 🙂

    • Derrick Miyao

      Amazon was first to connect to the Nest and smart things amongst many others.

  • Matt Harris

    Thanks for your biased opinion! How much did Amazon pay you for it? This is not the first Google Home bashing article I’ve seen, complete with wrong information. Some were even published before it was released! Amazon must really feel threatened. Hahahahaha…

  • djghettoredneck

    Amazon is OK but it can’t compete with the Home. I say this because Echo has those horrible skills. I hate them and they caused me to not use my Echo much. Home is one less step, no wake up then ask a skill to do something. Just wake up and ask. Simple.

  • dan_swain

    I have a single echo, I’m excited about the Google home but it’s not out in the UK yet, looks to be next year. It’s with noting Amazon only released the echo here a month ago or so.

    I don’t know whether to wait for Google or put more echo’s on my Christmas list. I also have a Chromecast and Chromecast audio which I use heavily, also got a fire stick but don’t use it so much, lack of HDMI ports.

    My biggest worry with Google home is that it won’t support my hive thermostat and light bulbs on day 1. That would be a deal breaker for me. I’m quite enjoying voice controlled heating and lights with the echo. I do have a nest protect though.

    If only Google had released it in the UK with hive support for Christmas I’d have taken 3.

    • Tom Christian

      I’ve had one Echo since it launched. Honestly, I thought that I would wait for Google back then. It’s been a long time coming. By no means has it caught up with Echo. That will take a little while, but I suspect not too long. The IFTTT support on Home is simple, but also quite good. My home automation is not officially supported, but I got it working quite well through IFTTT.

    • Jim

      If you use chrome cast, home is the one you wanna get, I’m using it and love it… it’s been a while that I have clicked on the cast button 🙂

  • Eric Horchuck

    Wow! I stopped reading after “when I say OK Google everyone’s phones answer”. That is total BS. I can stand right next to my wife’s phone and say “OK, Google” to mine and her phone doesn’t reply. They same happens when my wife activates her phone. Just her phone responds. Google assistant learns ‘your’ voice so this doesn’t happen. I guess you have five phones on all the time that are yours; I’m sure a lot of people can relate to that 😕.
    Mr Miyao added to biased ‘reporting’ list.

    • Timothy Rhodes

      Google assistant is only on the pixel. When a commercial says “OK Google” my phone and tablet start listening.

      • Eric Horchuck

        Of course, you’re right. I should have said what “Google Now”? (I have a Nexus 6P and my wife has a Nexus 5). Maybe you should manually train/retrain your voice recognition because ours functions like I said (after all, that’s all I can attest to). As far as my tablet, I don’t have voice activation on. If I want to search on my tablet it’s in my hands already so I just press the microphone (I don’t want to say this wrong ☺️) ‘button/icon’. Take care, -Eric

        • makapav

          I have the exact same problem, all three tablets and both phones in the house wakeup. It’s super annoying now after a week of ownership. Apart from fanboy apologists, Google Home is a waste of money right now and I will be returning all three I bought back to Best Buy. I’ll revisit it next year.

          I’m also disappointed in how many review sites praised the speakers when they’re obviously way to bass heavy.

        • Timothy Rhodes

          I’m extremely lazy so it is turned on with my tablet. However I’ve never seen that Google now is keyed to a specific persons voice. My grandchildren can activate mine and they don’t live with me. Not sure about Google assistant. I do thought feel that trying to compare Google home and the echo is a lot like comparing a newborn to a toddler. I can’t even speak to the Google home as I only have an echo dot. It’s all I can afford, but I’m sure it will improve and could very well surpass the echo in the future.

      • mola2alex

        You need to train your voice in so that won’t happen

        • Timothy Rhodes

          I have, but that is not for it to exclusively use my voice. That’s simply for better voice recognition.

          • mola2alex

            No, that is not correct. You are teaching it the sound of your voice. Similar to security ‘trusted voice’ option.

            https://support.google.com/websearch/answer/6031948?co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid&hl=en

            Retrain voice model: Reteach Google the sound of your voice. Try this if Google isn’t recognizing your voice when you say “Ok Google.” If you don’t see this setting, make sure “From any screen” or “Always-on” is turned on.

  • Steven

    All of the amazon links in this article are paid affiliate links….

  • Jim

    Looks like a amazon sponsored one, your review is like reviewing android Htc g1 & dismissing its potential, good luck investing in echo system. Amazon has already started giving specials on echo and that says it all…

  • Jackie

    Son of a bitch got paid for writing this bull shit review. You should stop writing reviews.

  • Sean

    “Google has a poor track of sticking with devices that it cannot monetize through ads”

    Amazon has a history of dumping things as well, BUT one thing is for sure, one of the companies is HIGHLY PROFITABLE, whle the other makes a very small profit many years since inception How are these Amazon products doing these days
    Fire Phone- got ther ass kicked by Google and Apple
    Destinations- ass kicked by every travel site
    Amazon Local- ass kicked by Groupon
    Amazon Wallet- ass kicked by Apple and Google pay
    Amazon Local Register ass kicked by Square
    Music Importer- Spotify and Pandora
    Amazon WebPay- ever hear of Pay Pal?
    Askville- Yahoo Answers or Quora

    So if you do not like the Google Home that is fine, but making remarks bout whether it will be around is totally stupid. Its liek saying you shouldn’t get an Android Phone because RIM and IOS were already around Maybe Google shouldn’t have gotten into web search because there was ASK JEEVES.
    I trust Google far more than Amazon as a TECH leader.

  • Nirupesh Joshi

    Totally Amazon biased article, you make no mention of Google’s ability to seamlessly integrate with their platform. For example I use Google Keep for notes, I can add things to my G Keep through Home, can’t through Echo. There’s a ton of advantages if you’re already on the G platform like photos, play Movies, play music, etc.

  • Nunya

    This article appears to be written by a 4th grader

  • Kent Seaton

    Let’s not forget the biggest downfall of the echo devices… the back end search routine. This article seems heavily biased and ignores the integration of Android devices in with Google Home. The only thing I would like to see is adding accounts to Google Home.

  • 10TenK

    1st off all .. nice article ..
    2nd of all I live in a one story ranch .. it’s not that big I don’t NEED anymore then 1 smart device.. sorry
    And thirdly …
    I have owned an Amazon Alexa for a few months now.. and let me tell you .. I want a Google home .
    Alexa is great if you want to set timers .. and turn lights on and off ..
    But ask her any kinds of questions and your met with “duh I don’t know that”
    So besides the author being paid off by Amazon or is very well at licking @ss.

    I would suggest to anyone .. if your a big Amazon buyer.. and want straight productivity.. then yes get a Alexa .
    If you have a family .. kids in school .. or all around a thinking person (unlike the author) then grab a Google, you will learn much more then “duh I don’t know that”

    There ya go that’s more of an honest review for you then the 60sec I lost reading this garbadge .. must be a trump supporter .