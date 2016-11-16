Yeah, you’re probably going to call me an idiot, or a whole lot worse for this article. Then my mother is going to call me and ask me if I really should continue to write as a hobby. She will then tell me I should focus on my day job as a Medicinal Chemist.

That’s okay. My mom loves me and that’s all I need in this world.

The Media went wild with the explosion stories and they continue now with the S7

My Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on today's San Diego Union Tribune newspaper
My Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on today’s San Diego Union Tribune newspaper

In my personal description, you’ll notice that I like to take a different approach to writing about tech. I have a belief that the tech media is very irresponsible these days, especially when it comes to unrealistic one or two week full phone reviews, and clickbait.

There are simply too many tech writers who are putting themselves before the reader. By that I mean they are trying to focus on your clicks rather than focusing on educating you. They want the clicks because it increases ad revenue and exposure to get sponsored advertisements. That’s how it has always worked though – create content and get someone to sponsor it.

It’s the reason why Soap Operas were created to entertain women during the day with dramatic stories, with breaks every so often to extol the virtues of cleaning soaps. It’s why Google gives you Gmail and Chrome for free. They are platforms to drop in ads. Or it’s why GQ magazine has ads on every other page. More views equals more revenue.

We are all guilty of it from time to time, but in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 it went way too far. While Samsung and Consumer Product Safety Commission did an official recall of the product, none of the stories were ever officially validated to the public. Samsung even went on to apologize – I believe it was doing its best to put out the media fire.

The media continues to publish stories based on “reports” from sources that have no causation to the explosion of the batteries. Almost all media outlets are related S7 explosions to the Note 7, even though the S7 was out for months before. I said it before, Samsung’s PR team really needs to earn its money on this one. It’s doing an awful job of managing the situation and until it publishes actual reasons for why the phones explode, the stories will never end.

As a scientist I let data speak for itself. I don’t let people tell me what they believe about a theory I am investigating, instead I do the work to get the results. If the data suggests one thing, and I don’t like it, tough. Learn and move on.

Everyone once thought the world was flat. They also thought the Sun revolved around the Earth. Anyone who said otherwise was considered insane and stupid.

That’s what I believe is going on with Samsung right now. Maybe some phones did actually have bad batteries. But I find it very hard to believe that thousands of engineers, and independant battery experts could miss this badly on the Note 7 and S7. And how bad is “bad”? Statistically, the verified incidents are 0. Unverified incidents maybe 100.

The ironic part about all of these stories, is once Samsung finally decided to end the Note 7 line, there hasn’t been another story of it exploding. Samsung claims to have pulled off over 80% of the Note 7 smartphones out the hands of customers, but that still leaves several hundred thousand out in the wild. Statistically there should be at least one that should have exploded since the official recall. Now it’s all about the S7 and S7 edge exploding. Are we going to hear stories about this until Samsung recalls those too?

The way the media treats the exploding battery is ridiculous; it’s almost like the world is going to end with every incident.

There are far worse product failures. The Takata airbag recall which affected millions of cars and even killed many people. The Ford Explorer tire problem that caused rollovers in vehicles which also killed. Or how about food poisoning events that happen with regularity that kill too.

Samsung needs to get control over the situation by taking control. It needs to put out scientific data as to the actual events that occurred. If it was truly at fault, then prove it. Don’t just apologize for the sake of apologizing. Bring the media in the factories and show them how the batteries are made so they can document the process and actually be educated on the topic.

If Samsung doesn’t take this route, the explosions stories will spread to all of its devices. That includes the S8, S8 edge and even the Note 8. Samsung makes more mobile devices than any other company in the world, so if it wants to fix this it needs to fight back with data. Let it speak for itself while educating the media at the same time.

I’m still using my Note 7

I can’t fly with it. Every time I take it out and someone recognizes it, they look at me like I am a terrorist with a bomb. Look at the quote that Fortune put first in its s7 explosion article.

note-7

I use my Note 7 everyday as my business line for work. I take calls, send texts, take a whole lot of pictures with the awesome camera, download pictures from my Sony camera, and I even leave it connected to a charger throughout the night!

Call me ignorant, stupid, or whatever you want, but I am a firm believer the media was highly irresponsible on this topic. Samsung wasn’t the only one who was affected by the media gone wild too. Its employees are people and they have families with mouths to feed. The third party companies who make cases, screen protectors, and other accessories were left out of the story. They ate millions of dollars in product that can never be sold. It’s just going to be destroyed because journalists wanted your clicks.

When you read stories, do your homework. Sometimes they don’t add up.

For the record, I am not paid by Samsung to write this post. In fact I have never gotten one single thing from Samsung to review personally. AndroidGuys as a site though has gotten review units since the S2 and has been invited to press events.

I don’t mind though, because I earn money the good old fashioned way with an 8-5 job as a scientist and that’s what gives me the freedom to write with honesty. I haven’t sold out to anyone and I never will. The beauty of buying my own phones is that I don’t have to return them.

If you don’t believe me, and still think I am paid by Samsung, do some research. Look at my S7 edge review and you’ll see I was one of a few who actually didn’t rave about it. Or you can read about how I thought the S7 edge was overhyped.

For legality sake, I am in no way recommending you keep your Note 7. Follow the government’s advice and return it.

I kept mine for the sole purpose of testing it to see if it would ever explode. Mine hasn’t even gotten hot during charging.

dsc06832

  • MrMLK

    I got rid of my Note 7 as soon as they said I couldn’t take it on a plane. I don’t travel that much, but I am certainly not using a phone I can’t take with me.

    Having said that, I don’t think you are an idiot, but I will say this. Try the V20. I had a Note 7, and I liked it a lot, but the V20 is the greatest phone I have ever owned. The only thing missing from the Note 7 is the pen (which I almost never used), slightly worse battery life and the screen is not quite as bright. What is adds is a replaceable battery, the wonderful second screen, a better thumbprint reader, Nougat, and soft buttons.

    Both have great performance.

    Give a try, you won’t be sorry.

    • Jason Ratliff

      I hate soft buttons. I’m afraid Samsung might head that direction though too. And I can’t give up Samsung pay haven’t found a place that it hasn’t worked for me. I don’t even carry cards anymore. The v20 does look nice though.

      • MrMLK

        I used to feel the same way about soft buttons, but I have decided I like the V20 layout better for two reasons:

        1) Thumbprint reader on the back is a big improvement. You don’t have to adjust your grip after unlocking.
        2) You can reorder the buttons and add more so that they three I use are close enough to reach with my thumb.

        I thought Samsung pay was a very cool gimmick, but I stopped using it because I was only having about a 75% success rate. Also, in restaurants where they take your card away, I had a 0% success rate.

        • Jason Ratliff

          I do keep a card in my glovebox, easier at drive thru and restaurants. But I use Samsung Pay everywhere else without issue, including pay at the pump. Lowe’s has an issue on their end where you have to let the first Samsung Pay timer run out then click “retry” for it to work there, but that’s the only place so far I have had any kind of trouble.

          You like the fingerprint reader on the back? Every time I’m in the store and trying to hold the phone it feels very awkward and not in a position I would normally be holding the phone to get my finger there… maybe just something you get used to. I saw somewhere a rumor that the next gen Samsungs will have in screen finger print reading so you place your finger anywhere on the screen! That will be interesting if it works. Also if your phone is laying on a table or something how do you unlock it without picking it up? I keep my phone locked at work and it’s usually sitting on a table in front of me.

          I’ll have to play around more with soft buttons, I also thought I’d hate not having a dedicated menu button anymore when that went away but I’ve been fine without it.

          • MrMLK

            If my phone is in a dock, I usually unlock it by tapping twice on the screen and using the unlock pattern. Its not as fast as the fingerprint reader, but it is faster than picking it up.

  • just1box

    Indeed the reaction to a few unsubstantiated incidents snowballed into chaos. And the FIRST mention of exploding + Note 7s were the nail in the coffin for the model. I also find it ironic the few units that made the news first or second round made the Note 7 seem highly unstable. Again the irony of the remaining rogue units in the wild and ZERO reports of issues. I can look at that 2 ways. #1 the frequency and/or cause hasn’t been disclosed, and the reaction from media was Trumpian aka loud, obnoxious and overblown. But the vast majority weren’t affected. And #2 those remaining hold outs are staying silent since they likely wouldn’t be helped/reimbursed for damages for keeping after official recall and subsequent banning on transportation systems. I doubt they would get assistance from a carrier since the model was abruptly discontinued. But I do agree with you, the reports seemed to be disproportionate to the threat. Seems too many sites only know how to cry fire even if its just sunny out. Kind wish I kept mine.

  • Andy_in_Indy

    Regardless of the chance of combustion, the biggest reason to not hang onto your Note 7 is that it will never get an OS or security update.

    As for holding on to it just to see if it will blow up: Don’t you think your representative sampling is too small to have a viable statistical resolution?

  • alex gis

    I do agree with you.

  • Brian Gottschalk

    Finally. A sane and reasoned response to the out of control media firestorm.

    You are so right though. Unless Samsung gets in front of this and is proactive, the exact same insanity will happen with their next phone. I can already see all the tech writers with foam around their mouths just waiting for the slightest whiff of a single new S8 getting a little warm and here we go again. ﻿

  • Ted Jaeger

    Thanks for some rational and dispassionate analysis of a story that has driven me nuts! I taught statistics for a long time. We learned how to know something about a large group of things (a population) based on a few observations of those things (a sample). The press continually wrote about “the note 7” (meaning all of them, the population) as a “ticking time bomb.” Their sample was the 100 or so that reportedly went up in smoke. Its bad enough that the sample data were not verified; however its even more distressing when you consider that even if those 100 phones smoked they are nothing like the random sample of Note 7s that is needed to know about the relevant population. Its quite plausible that 24,999 out of 25,000 Note 7s are fine yet to the click-hoarding, fear-mongering writers “the Note 7” (the population) is best characterized as a ticking time bomb! Amazing!

  • Jamie S

    It’s just not very responsible for a person to write an article like this and tell others not to keep their Note 7.

    • Terence Roberts

      He said the complete opposite if your read it

      • Jamie S

        Are we reading the same article? This is what he said:
        For legality sake, I am in no way recommending you keep your Note 7. Follow the government’s advice and return it.

        I kept mine for the sole purpose of testing it to see if it would ever explode. Mine hasn’t even gotten hot during charging.

        • Paladine

          He means, that in order for some cuntsicle not to sue him for writing about his personal decision on keeping his Note 7… He recommends following the recall and not keeping your device.
          If you do hold on to your device, it is by your personal choice.

          • Jamie S

            Yeah I know what he means but the trouble is, dickwads read this article and go, uugh this guy is smart cause he’s a scientist and shit and he kept his Note 7 so Imma gonnna keep mine too, uuggh. It’s just plain irresponsible for a tech writer to write this. I’m keeping my Note 7 but you shouldn’t keep yours.

          • Panther6834

            Whether, or not, the author of the article is a scientist has nothing to do with how other people take what he says. The primary point of what he wrote has to do with the FACT that, statistically, there was no honest reason for the recall, to which I’ll add additional information.

            FACT: Out of 3.5 million devices manufactured, only 142 were reported as “problematic”. That equates to 0.004%.
            FACT: Of the 142 reported “problematic” Galaxy Note 7 handset, none (to date) have been PROVEN to have been caused by the battery.
            FACT: Through research, the earliest reported use of the word “exploding”, in association to the Note 7, was reported by macrumors.com, a pro-Apple site. This took place approximately a week before the release of the Apple iPhone 7.
            FACT: Several Note 7s have (supposedly) overheated to the point that the battery started smoking, and a few (supposedly) caught fire, but NONE have every actually “exploded”.
            FACT: While it was initially believed to have been the battery causing the problem, Samsung, as well as several other independent research facilities have NOT been able to determine that the battery was at fault. Not only that, but the fault…if there ever was any actual problem…has been unable to be discovered.
            FACT: Since the second recall, after which Samsung discontinued manufacturing the Note 7, NO additional problems have been discovered, reported, or otherwise.

            Whether you like it, or not; whether you agree with them, or not; whether you choose to believe, or not…those ARE the facts. Oh., yes, and one more fact – I am a Note 7 owner, who has decided to keep his Note 7, and it has absolutely nothing to do with this article. I am keeping it because it is an excellent phone, there is nothing currently comparable to it, and I have never had any problems with it. Lastly, if the Galaxy Note 7 were as dangerous as the media has falsely made it out to be, the CPSC would have issued a “mandated recall”. But, it’s not…it’s a “voluntary recall”. That means that each & every Note 7 owner is legally entitled to keep, and continue using, their Note 7. If such a time comes that a mandated recall is issued, or until Samsung gives Note 7 owners a truly good reason to give up their Note 7, I, and countless others, will continue to own, use, and be proud of our Note 7s.

          • Paladine

            Panther6834… Said it all

  • Jennifer Smith

    Was shocked to learn today it is NOT illegal to fly with a Note 7 Phone!! All the recent media rhetoric and propaganda led me to educate myself and read with my own eyes the actual 11-page Federal Aviation Administration Prohibition Order issued on my phone. Yeah, no where in there did it state it’s illegal to fly with it!

  • Terence Roberts

    Thank you for this article. I’ve been using my Note 7 everyday as well without any problems at all. Just like you said, “It doesn’t even get hot when it’s on the charge.

    • Dorothea76

      ditto for the two note 7s in our house as of Jan 2017

  • Kimberly Conkling Brown

    I’m still using the hell out of my Note 7. I’ve blocked the software update reducing battery life to 60%. I won’t give it back unless forced or offered an equitable deal on the Note 8. Best phone I’ve ever had.

    • Panther6834

      How were you able to permanently block “System updates” from running? I was able to temporarily block it, and the “System update ready to install. Tap to install new software.” message disappeared for a day…but then, the following day, the notification reappeared. How can I permanently prevent ‘System update’ from running, thus permanently prevent any further notifications? I understand this won’t prevent the constant emails & text messages from Samsung & Verizon, but it would, at least, remove the “bothersome” notification that’s constantly showing. While I haven’t rooted a phone in a few years, if that’s what it takes, this time I’m more than happy to do it. Any help in this would be greatly appreciated.

      • Michael Jimson

        Join Note 7 REBELS on Facebook. We have forums on keeping our Note 7 operating at full capacity.

        • Panther6834

          Thanks for the info…joined.

          • Kimberly Conkling Brown

            I’ve been a Note 7 Rebel member since shortly after it was established. If it weren’t for the people there, I’d be screwed. In my case, I installed the EZ Disabler be fore Samsung got to the developers and made them update the app that removed key pieces. Rebel members more gifted than i figured out a workaround so we were I able to reinstall the version of EZ prior to the update. That version is blocking all AT&T and Samsung over the air updates. There are now several options being shared in the group to prevent the 60% update. You won’t regret joining. They’re good people. Good luck!

      • Panther6834

        I’m
        going to answer my own question, plus provide information for those who want to
        keep their Galaxy Note 7. This info also
        applies to those interested in getting rid of “bloatware” on any other Samsung
        mobile device.

        To disable Note 7 updates for the Note 7, & get rid of unwanted bloatware,
        is as simple as installing “Package Disabler Pro”, from
        policedeveloper. Know,. In advance, that it ONLY works with Samsung
        mobile devices. Also, if your device is
        rooted, this app will NOT work. It can
        disable any app, including ‘system’ & pre-installed apps. Using a
        feature called “Disable all Bloatware”, it automatically disables ALL
        bloatware, which the app determines based on the device model & (if applicable)
        designated carrier. For bloatware you use, you simply go back into the
        menu, select “Show disabled”, and re-enable any pre-installed apps you
        want. Specific info can be found in the XDA Developers Forums
        (forum.xda-developers.com).

        Now the bad news. Since v6.4 (as of 10/31/16,
        the current version is v6.6), all developers of this type of app were forced by
        Google, due to the Note 7 recall, to remove apps pertaining to ‘system updates’
        from the list of apps able to be disabled. Thus, since v6.4, you can no
        longer prevent OTA updates. Thankfully,
        there IS a workaround. On the XDA site, you can find links to the older
        v6.3, which can be used to disable OTA updates…you simply need to side-load it. The only catch is that you need to first
        purchase ($1.49) the current version, wait for the “refund period” to expire (5
        minutes), uninstall the current version, and then install the side-loaded v6.3.
        For those of you holding onto your Note 7, who have NOT installed the
        “battery crippling” update, and wish permanently to get rid of the
        update notification…as a certain song once said, “This is how you do
        it.”

        ~ The Galaxy Note 7 is dead. Long live the Galaxy Note 7.

      • Germain

        Join our group Note7 Rebel at FB and you will get all the info on how to stop all updates.

      • Zaib Jan

        just want to tell u that g have a N9 3OF modle of sm Note 7 and have Rooted it now using a custom Room hydra with no problem and just loving it right now go on Xda and maybe you get Some hinty like Package disabter from play store

  • Jason Ratliff

    2 more Note 7s in my house daily use no problems. I’ve been pointing out to everyone the affected phones seemed to go up fairly quick there hasn’t been a single incident since with lots of phones still out there. Quiet leading up to the bad replacement ones that came out too.

    I’ve only flown once in my life so not an issue for me, my girlfriend does occasionally. I actually just reactivated an old phone for her for a trip tomorrow so she doesn’t run into problems, then she’ll switch back.

    Also haven’t taken any updates so we still charge normally. We’re both waiting on the Note 8.

  • Long Live the S Pen

    Still using my note 7 as well. I haven’t experienced any overheating issues, and I’m on my phone hours on end. I also charge it overnight, and I’ve never had any concerns or been worried about it.

    What’s baffling to me are the forced updates from the carriers trying to limit the battery to only 60% charging capability. If the primary concern is the battery overheating, why would they intentionally cripple the battery life, therefore requiring users to have to charge more frequently? I understand the logic behind limiting the battery life: annoy the hold outs enough for them to give up and exchange it.

    Regardless, I love this phone (especially the S Pen), and I refuse to part with it until there is a comparable phone on the market. In fact, there’s an entire group of people who feel the same way who have a Facebook group and private forum just for note 7 users.

    It’s a shame the media sabotaged this truly fantastic phone!

  • Paladine

    I as well am using my Galaxy Note 7. Mine is of the original line. So just the battery issue may be possible. I never leave it charging overnight or really out of sight for too long.
    Better take precautions. I haven’t noticed heating either. It does get warm when multiple apps are running. Nothing more than my Note 5 would.

  • Leele Kimmy

    Okay, when IPHONE explodes. IT INJURES PEOPLE.
    Pregnant mom in Sydney – burned her hand – PHOTO IS AVAIABLE
    Cyclist in Sydey – burned his legs – PHOTO IS AVAIABLE
    Guy in China – cut his face – PHOTO IS AVAIBLE

    How bout those victim of so called Samsung explosions? none of them injured. In fact they wear make up and parroted same message: WHAT IF THIS.. WHAT IF THAT.. SAMSUNG SHOULD STOP SELL IT. – as if they were all under same advertising company,

    And how bout those video NOTE 7 WENT TO OVEN. Yup, it didn’t explode.

  • Panther6834

    Thank you for a well written, very informative “article”. I’ve tried to explain to multiple people that, in reality, there’s nothing wrong with the Note 7. I never had any problems with the original unit, not have I had any problems with the replacement. Even if the 142 “problematic” units are true, when compared against the total 3.5 million units actually manufactured, that means that 0.004% have had any sort of problem. The REAL problem, as pointed out by numerous people, was the media. Interestingly enough, a couple weeks ago, I started searching back, trying to figure out when the first use of the word “exploding” in connection with the Note 7, was used, and what I discovered was EXTREMELY interesting. To my amazement, the first use I was able to discover was used by macrumors.com, a pro-Apple website. Now, I’m not saying that this was the first use of the word, but it was the oldest I was able to discover. If someone were to read into that discovery, some very interesting implications could be made, to which “someone” in the Apple camp could be held legally liable.

    Nevertheless, getting back to the Note 7, I had, initially, decide to keep my phone, as I haven’t had any problems with it. Then I started receiving a larger-than-normal number of emails & text messages from Samsung, as well as my carrier (Verizon) about the recall. As such, I decided to arrange a return/exchange through Verizon. I won’t go into details, but, in short, they outright lied to me, and so, once again, I decided to keep the Note 7. But then Samsung decided to push out the “battery crippling” update (which, as pointed out by others, makes NO sense, as it causes people to have their phones on the charger more often), which has been accompanied by not only an increase of texts & emails from both Samsung & Verizon, but text messages that also contain false (and, potentially, illegal) information from Verizon. The latest messages from Verizon are attempting to convince people that the recall is a “mandated “recall”, as opposed to the actual “voluntary recall”. This is Verizon lying, again. At the same time, getting increasingly bothered by this influx of emails & text messages (ie. harassment), I decided, once again, to do the return/exchange…but, considering the previous problem with returning/exchanging through Verizon, I contacted Samsung directly.

    Initially, they were telling me I needed to go through Verizon, but, after explaining all the problems I had gone through with Verizon, as well as the fact that Verizon considers my Note 7 as “paid in full”, they reluctantly agreed to do the return/exchange. Additionally, they offered (or, should I say, they have claimed they will) to issue me a refund for the difference, as well as reimburse me for the cost of any accessories (ie. case, and screen protectors). Unfortunately, since the “exchange ticket order” was created in the latter part of October, nothing has taken place, as if Samsung is now the one playing games with me. They tell people they care about the safety of customers, and are doing “everything possible” to remedy the situation, yet they continue to bounce me back-and-forth like the proverbial ping-pong ball. At this point, once (or, should I say, “if”) SteriCycle (the company they’ve (supposedly) contracted with to handle the in-person exchanges, and shipments of the “defective” Note 7s) contacts me, to arrange the exchange (Note 7 for S7 Edge), I am seriously considering telling them I’ve changed my mind, am keeping the Note 7, & what they can do with the S7 Edge. My only “problem” with this is that I’m tired of constantly being reminded of the “battery crippling” update, which I have not, and will not, install. Someone, in an earlier comment, indicated they had blocked the update (and any future updates,. I’m assuming)…what I need to know is, how do I do this? How can I permanently block “System updates” from running?

    • AwksomeBlackGirl

      Hi, if you’d like to figure out how to reverse the battery crippling update or prevent the annoying software update reminder you can visit the group called Note 7 Rebels on Facebook. Request to join :). We’re a group that helps folks keep their beloved phones. Doesn’t matter which carrier you have, either. Good luck with your phone!

      • Panther6834

        Thanks. Michael Jimson also mentioned “Note 7 Rebels”.

  • Ever

    And still there are around 1.5M current Note 7 users, more than two months without any Note 7 fire incident.

    Like you said, most likely all reported cases where fake, how it’s possible that even when that many people still using it.

    And even if the cases where real, There’s more chance that you have a car accident DAILY that your Note 7 gets on fire in the next 2 years.

    Still all currently available smartphone are a downgrade, and because Recalls in US doesn’t have a due date, just disable all updates and exchange you note 7 when a true upgrade gets available, maybe the Note 8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus or Edge.﻿

    USE DISABLER PRO TO DISABLE ALL SYSTEM UPDATES

  • Derrick Miyao

    Thank you for all of your feedback everyone. I agree with you that the Note 7 is a great phone. I love the S Pen too.

  • John Anderson

    I agree with everybody here… and I have been saying this same thing for over a month now. hell I’ve been saying it since the first recall. People took advantage of the media and I think a lot of these incidents were bullshit. I’m not saying they all are but the vast majority are. If we do the math there was roughly about 4 million devices made, and at the last count I could find there was 93 reported cases (yet no new ones since the last recall go figure). so your odds of having a defective phone was about 1 in 43,010 or roughly .0023%. The media is a big component to blame here, so are the dishonest people who took advantage of the situation, and Samsung for not doing more to verify the incidents. For those of you who are interested here’s a cool video to check out about how hard it is to make these devices explode…. https://youtu.be/YK-JE8uZq3w

  • SOLOMON

    Yep still have my Note 7, and do not get hot while charging + same time in Auto Play Marvel Future Fight.

    Still and sadly I’m returning it and waiting for the 7s Edge they sent me, because the Note 7 is banned from flights, and won’t get any OS or security update.

  • Let wake up Note 7 for real

    Best phone Samsung ever made
    How do you get rid of that annoying samsung ad shut down phone return to bah bah bah
    Think the media should get a real job

  • disqus_lwpYJrxLag

    I am also still using my Note 7 daily. It goes everywhere with me (i don’t fly lol). Best phone i have ever had, has never overheated and works perfectly for me. I got the 60% battery cap from my network forcing it upon my phone that they do not own. But fixed that problem now and it’s back charging to its 100%. Will continue using my phone and treasure the best smartphone ever made .

  • NorsKnight

    I still have my Note 7 running full capacity! Blocked all updates, debloated, and using Samsung Pay(latest version)! This phone is supreme to all others. I agree with the article 100%, which happens to be the same as my Note 7’s battery status right now as I Swype these words! Thank you for writing this article, I almost feel sorry for everyone who turned their Note 7s in for a downgrade, but if you believe the garbage the media puts out you wouldn’t even know how to appreciate such a device as the Note 7 anyways.

  • William Fernando Andrade

    I’m proud of you bro, and I’m still using my note 7 right now, and yes I sent my updates on manual, so it won’t update itself without my permission. But I can understand how people feel about how they see it, but I’m different, I love my note 7 and by far the best phone out there! And plus, it doesn’t overheat vaciase I have the wireless charger with me, since I’ve been hearing a lot of story when the phone is charging while it’s being charge by a cable, I use the wireless one instead. To all you guys with still has your note 7, good luck and if the time comes to say goodbye, let it be…

  • Gene Simon

    As in many areas outside tech, the press starts a narrative and never lets go of it: Note 7s explode. Every subsequent story says explode, but there have been no explosions except for one or two. All of the others have been cases of overheating and burning, but no explosions. Explode is a scare word. And it’s working. That’s why we holdouts are reviled as nuts or worse.

    Also, abuse can cause a problem with any phone: bending, etc. Stories never address possible abuse.

    This is second-hand, and I’m not recommending it, but airline security cannot effectively screen for Note 7s and therefore they can be carried onboard. Again, not recommending. Just saying.

    Good luck, all.