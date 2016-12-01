Sports Illustrated shoots its first cover with a smartphone, the Motorola Moto Z

It’s no secret phones have been seeing major updates in the camera department in the last few years, but even so old school photographers tend to stick to their DSLRs, right? Well it seems like the folks of Sports Illustrated performed a little experiment and shot the cover of their latest magazine cover using a Motorola Moto Z and a Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod attached to the smartphone.

The Motorola Moto Z features a 13MP main camera, but the Hasselblad True Zoom offers professional settings which enabled photographer Mike LeBretcht to snap good quality images. LeBretcht also employed the help of some lighting equipment and Photoshop to produce the final pictures, but Motorola Moto Z should feel good knowing their phone can be used to produce professional looking images.

The cover featuring Dwayne Johnson was shot in Beverly Hills on November 14, teases the issue’s special story which revolves on The Rock got his start in sports.

Hasselblad is a house hold name when it comes to professional photography and Motorola users should know they can pick up the Hasselblad True Zoom for your Moto Z, but also for the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid (two Verizon exclusives).

The Mod is currently available in multiple locations. For example you can pick it up from B&H for $299 a pop or from Amazon for a cheaper $249.

The Hasselblad True Zoom adds 10x optical zoom, Xenon flash, physical shutter and zoom, easy sharing and backup and allows users to shoot images in raw format.

As for the Motorola Moto Z, the phone arrives with a 5.5-inch display with 1,440 x 2,560 pixel resolution and 535ppi plus Gorilla Glass 4. The phone takes advantage of a Snapdragon 820 processor clocked at 2.15 GHz in combination with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The phone lives off a 2,600 mAh battery and is among the first of the Motorola handsets to receive Android 7.0 Nougat. A few days ago we told you the phone was available with $200 off from Amazon and at the time of writing this article the promotion is still ongoing, so you can go ahead and grab the phone for $499. Add the $249 Hasselblad Mod and you’ll need to take out of your pocket $748.