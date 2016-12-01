The future of smartwatch and wearable technology

The future is exciting indeed with technology seeping in everywhere. Our lives are becoming easier and more opportunities are presenting themselves to us. The latest and, supposedly, greatest of technological innovations to wow people around the world – smart watches and wearables are here to stay. Smartwatches are a relatively new creation, making its first appearance in the commercial market in 2014. Samsung started the race with its Tizen-operated smart watches with LG and Motorola following in the race. Apple was last of the giants to come up with its own Apple Watch.

The hype surrounding wearable technology is enormous. People are expecting wearables to take over our lives and they can be proven right, in the not-so-distant future. But right now, the technology is far from perfect and only in the infant phase of its life. The wrist wearables of today can be categorized into two sections: health trackers and notification-based smart watches. While the fitness trackers have a definite purpose, the smartwatches lack clear direction in its range of capabilities. A true revolution will only start when these wearables will be able to integrate into our daily use and also create its own niche. Here are a few attributes that will help wearable technologies achieve their true potential.

Efficiency

The battery life is the biggest obstacle facing this particular technology. It is supposed to last weeks and months like regular watches, unlike just hours and days like it currently does. All these affects the function of smartwatches and prevents it from working as a stand-alone gadget like it wants to be. Alternative methods of charging using solar energy could be used instead, to ensure better longevity.

Personalization

What we wear is a very personal choice. How Apple has created a space for third-party manufacturers to create and sell Apple watch bands sets an example to why wearables need to be personalized enough for people to have the incentive to sport them all the time. In the process, these devices will be invisible, making them more efficient and powerful.

Accurate

All of our devices are constantly taking data from our body and its movements. Many aspects of our lives are now closely connected to numbers. These wearables can, technically, be able to correctly capture and analyze data but industry standards on accuracy levels are yet to be developed.

Sentient

These devices need to have the capacity to understand its surroundings and evolve according to demands of the client. People grow new interests every day and the wearable devices need to adapt and be relevant in the long run, without which, sustenance for these products can be jeopardized.

Seamless

The most exciting prospect about wearable technology is that it can sync with your home appliances and give us a unique experience. We will no longer have to push buttons to get things but they will happen on their own automatically, using various triggers in our body that make them manifest. Flashes of the TV series ‘Black mirror’ come into mind where they complete household chores effortlessly.

Permission

The prospect of having an entire new platform with its own set of apps and programs is making marketers very curious about the possibilities that lie in front of them. Even though they get to engage customers with new ideas, users will also get the option to set their own privacy and get a more personalized experience in return.

In summary, the future looks bright. Smart watches are a great prospect that will earn a lot of money and also make our lives easier in every possible way.

