OnePlus 5 with ceramic body rumored to come in 2017 instead of OnePlus 4

Just before the OnePlus 3T came out, word on the street surfaced saying that the OnePlus 4 with a Snapdragon 830 onboard is expected to arrive in June/July 2017.

Well now a freshly squeeze rumor claims OnePlus will skip over the OnePlus 4 and next year will unveil the OnePlus 5 directly. Hmm, if this sounds familiar it’s because it is.

Recently leaked Galaxy S8 model numbers seem to suggest the phones will ship as SM-G950 and SM-G944 and not as SM-G940 and SM-G944 as it would be expected. Why’s that?

In Asian countries the number is considered to be unlucky. The practice to jump over this number is so widespread it has has even gained a name. It’s called “tetraphobia”. Although Samsung didn’t shy away from releasing products like the Galaxy Note 4 or Galaxy S4.

But maybe the folks at OnePlus are a bit more superstitious and afraid of jinxing their next-gen smartphone by baptizing it with an “accursed” number.

Anyway, the OnePlus 5 is expected to come boasting a stylish ceramic body made by the same people who produced the casing for the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The OnePlus X already packs a zirconia ceramic finish, but we’re sure a lot of folks out there would love a better specced ceramic phone from OnePlus.

Other rumored specs include a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution (most likely), a new Snapdragon 835 under the hood (or maybe the Snapdragon 830 since it’s reportedly still happening) and 6GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 should launch with Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat out of the box.

What do you think?