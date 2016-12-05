OnePlus 5 with ceramic body rumored to come in 2017 instead of OnePlus 4

OnePlus 5 might be OnePlus' summer flagship

By
Alexandra Arici
-

Just before the OnePlus 3T came out, word on the street surfaced saying that the OnePlus 4 with a Snapdragon 830 onboard is expected to arrive in June/July 2017.

Well now a freshly squeeze rumor claims OnePlus will skip over the OnePlus 4 and next year will unveil the OnePlus 5 directly. Hmm, if this sounds familiar it’s because it is.

Recently leaked Galaxy S8 model numbers seem to suggest the phones will ship as SM-G950 and SM-G944 and not as SM-G940 and SM-G944 as it would be expected. Why’s that?

remember-the-oneplus-x

In Asian countries the number is considered to be unlucky. The practice to jump over this number is so widespread it has has even gained a name. It’s called “tetraphobia”. Although Samsung didn’t shy away from releasing products like the Galaxy Note 4 or Galaxy S4.

But maybe the folks at OnePlus are a bit more superstitious and afraid of jinxing their next-gen smartphone by baptizing it with an “accursed” number.

oneplus-3t

Anyway, the OnePlus 5 is expected to come boasting a stylish ceramic body made by the same people who produced the casing for the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The OnePlus X already packs a zirconia ceramic finish, but we’re sure a lot of folks out there would love a better specced ceramic phone from OnePlus.

xiaomi-mi-mix

Other rumored specs include a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution (most likely), a new Snapdragon 835 under the hood (or maybe the Snapdragon 830 since it’s reportedly still happening) and 6GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 should launch with Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat out of the box.

What do you think?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • technohead95

    “Remember Samsung is also expected to jump over the number 4 with its upcoming Galaxy S8” errrr how does that work? The last version was S7. In fact, Samsung haven’t skipped any version numbers with their Galaxy S line, they’ve had every version from S1 to S7.

    The only Samsung that I am aware of that skipped was the Note series where they skipped Note 6 (went from Note 5 to Note 7). Samsung haven’t skipped a 4.

    • Alexandra Arici

      Hey,
      Thanks for reading and pointing out the vagueness!

  • patstar5

    If it isn’t water resistant forget it.
    I hope this one isn’t going to explode. Samsung skipped a number an look what happened to them

  • Pingback: OnePlus 5 might take on the Galaxy S8 with a dual-edge display - Dual Thing()