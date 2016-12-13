Google’s new Project Fi referral program awards $20 credit for each new subscriber

Are you a Project Fi subscriber who knows someone who is using a Nexus or a Pixel phone? Then why not recommend they join Project Fi, as well? Google is going to make it worth for you.

The search giant has just introduced a new referral program for Project Fi, which aims to bring more subscribers on board.

The new “Refer a Friend” option should be found in the Account tap of the Project Fi app. From there you can generate a code which in you need to send your contact. What’s in it from you? Google will award the referrer $20 credit on their next bill which each new subscriber they send into the loving arms of Project Fi.

Google limits the number of referrals to 10, so if you take advantage of all the open slots you’ll be able to shave off up to $200 from your next bill. However, be advised that the Refer a Friend program will only be active between now and January 11, 2017.

Naturally, there are some rules that apply. The person you are referring needs to be a brand-new customer who hasn’t previously signed up with Project Fi. More than that, the account has to be in good standing and the referee needs to have paid for two months of service in advance.

Referrals aren’t eligible for the family plans, so people who are joining Project Fi as part of someone else’s family plan will not be taking into consideration for this deal.

It’s the perfect moment to join the Project Fi family. Google has just introduced a new holiday themed website filled with hidden gifts like $10 Google Play gift cards. And in the following weeks more surprised will be unveiled.