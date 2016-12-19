Getting the most out of your GBoard update [How-To]

Last week Google released the GBoard update as an apk for users to try on their android devices. On Saturday, Google released the official update through the Play Store. Since Google has given us this early Christmas present we figured a little How-To was in order to showcase some of the great features of this app.

Prerequisites:

Fortunately, There is not too much to do here. Simply make sure that GBoard is installed through the Play Store.

Insert Links:

In case you did not read either of the linked articles above, one of the nicest things about Gboard is that it gives you the ability to insert links and directions directly from the keyboard.

With they keyboard open, tap on the “G” in the upper left hand corner In the search bar, type whatever you are wanting to search for Simply tap the page you would like to send and watch the link appear in your text box Tap send in your app to share the web page.

Insert GIF’s:

Not only can you insert links, but in certain applications you can also insert GIF’s.

With the keyboard open, tap on the smiley face next to the space bar Tap the GIF button at the bottom of the screen search for the GIF you want by taping the search button in the upper left tap on the GIF you want to insert into the chat

If you have not already, give Gboard a try. Let us know how you like to use these new features in the comments below.