Samsung Gear S3 and Gear S2 users can now use Spotify on their smartwatch

Smartwatches are slowly becoming irrelevant, but companies like Samsung continue to believe in their appeal. To be fair Samsung’s last Gear S3 smartwatch sparked some interest with users still willing to give wearables a chance.

Smartwatches can deliver notifications and count daily steps, but a lot of owners like to use it to play their favorite songs, while they go out for a run in the park.

Well as of this week, the popular music streaming service Spotify has landed on the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3.

However, you should know the app doesn’t offer offline mode for Spotify Premium subscribers. Even so, you can listen over Wi-Fi or LTE and if you’re signed for a Premium account you can pick specific songs to listen too. By contrast, if you’re a free user you can only stream Playlists on shuffle mode.

The app makes use of the rotating bezel to allow users to skip through the playlist. Once a song starts playing, smartwatch owners can press the back button in order to browse other music, while the current song is minimized at the bottom of the screen.

In order to install Spotify on your Gear S2 or Gear S3, just bring up the Gear Manager app on your smartphone and open the Galaxy Apps Store and search for Spotify. If the app is not there it means Samsung has yet to make it available in your country.

The Gear S2 smartwatch recently received a big update which bestowed a lot of Gear S3 specific features. With Spotify on board, the two wearables now offer extended functionality.