HTC teases something big is coming for “U” on January 12, maybe a smartwatch

CES 2017 is scheduled to be taking place between 5 and 8 January, so we expect top players in the industry to unveil new products during the said dates. However, HTC seems to be saving itself for later.

The company has just teased a major announcement coming January 12, 2017. HTC dropped dropped an elusive teaser in our mail box saying that “Something big is coming from HTC…For U.”

That’s all the company is apparently willing to share at this point. That and an image showcasing a huge U letter on a blue background. So what could it be?

We can only speculate at this point. The blue background makes us thinks of an ocean and HTC’s upcoming flagship has actually been dubbed “Ocean” by the rumor mill.

The HTC 11 is rumored to arrive with a 5.5-inch display and a FHD resolution, a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 8GB of RAM combined with 256GB of internal storage. But given that the HTC 10 was launched in April this year, it seems a little bit too soon for HTC to unleash its next-gen flagship, but who can say?

But the oceany blue background could also refer to something else – fish! HTC’s first Android Wear smartwatch has been rumored forever, but in October images showcasing the company’s Halfbeak smartwatch (a type of fish) prototype surfaced.

Not much was revealed about the purported wearable, but we did get to see the leaked prototype featured a circular display in the vein of Moto 360.

Another theory might be that HTC will unveil the X10 model, the one which leaked earlier this week. The phone will be a powerful yet affordable device expected to make a debut with a 5.5-inch display, FHD resolution, a Helio P10 chipset and 3GB of RAM. Given that the previous HTC One X9 was launched in early January 2016, it’s quite possible we are right.

Don’t forget we’re just speculating here. Truth is we have no idea what HTC will be unveiling on January 12, but we’re certainly eager to know more about the company’s new product(s).