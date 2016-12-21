3-year license to OfficeSuite Premium for $9.99 (Deal of the Day)

As much as we love Google Docs for productivity, sometimes we run into instances where we can’t perform a certain function. Every so often we encounter a situation where Google Docs comes up short or doesn’t work as easily as we’d like. What to do?

There are a variety of software solutions that work for Android and iOS. There’s a PC client you can get your hands on, for a fee. Each has its own distinct strengths and features, some of which place them well ahead of the class. One such offering, OfficeSuite, has received high marks for its robust offering.

Ask around and you’ll find that OfficeSuite scores very well for all platforms and works seamlessly from one to the next. So good is the software that Google has tapped it with an Editor’s Choice award. Moreover, it comes pre-loaded on devices from Sony, Amazon, Acer, Alcatel, Toshiba, Sharp, YotaPhone, Kyocera and more.

As you might expect, there is a free version of the software suite to get you started and serve most needs. But, spend some money and you’ll unlock a host of additional options and functionality. Speaking of which, the Premium version runs $19.99 per year and unlocks all sorts of great things, including a Windows-based experience.

As part of our Deal of the Day, though, you can get yourself a three-year license to OfficeSuite Premium for only $9.99. Normally, this would run you $60 if you go it alone.

OfficeSuite is the all-in-one mobile office solution for unrivaled mobile productivity. Installed on more than 300 million devices globally, you can share, annotate, collaborate, digitally sign, and much more – all in one complete office app.

Combining four powerful editing modules for complete control over documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDF files, OfficeSuite gives you more power than any other office app to open, edit, and organize any office document, while also taking advantage of advanced PDF capabilities.

Use 4 editing modules for documents, Excel sheets, presentations, & PDFs all from your phone

Convert your PDFs to perfectly formatted Word, Excel, & ePub files & back again

Add annotations & e-signatures to your PDFs, & fill in & certify PDF forms on the go

Enjoy full compatibility w/ all Microsoft Office formats, RTF formats, & OpenDocument files

Share via cloud services like Box, DropBox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, over email, & more

Add freehand drawings over PowerPoint slides

Cast presentations across multiple devices on the same network w/ Share Cast

Create custom headers, footers, & page number options for Word documents

Use your cross-platform license on up to 1 phone, 1 tablet, & 1 Windows PC at the same time

