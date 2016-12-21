Here are our ten favorite Deals, Discount Codes, and Promos for Wednesday, December 21

Phones

LeEco Le S3 – $169.99 on Amazon – Save $80

LeEco is a relatively new name on the market. Previously known as Letv, the company is not only a hardware manufacturer but also is known as The Netflix of China. You may also have heard its name pop up when it acquired US-based television manufacturer Vizio. The Le S3 represents LeEco’s first budget cell phone and it’s making people turn their heads. The S3 features a Snapdragon 652 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage in an aluminum body. LeEco views its hardware as a portal to its streaming media offerings, so you’re going to get a smattering of apps that offer you TV shows, Movies, and more once you power the phone on. At $170, this is a really good value.

ZTE Axon 7 – $349 at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo – Save $50

Do you want a flagship smartphone at half the price? Take a look at the ZTE Axon 7. The first thing you may notice is the front facing Dolby Atmos-equipped speakers that pump out awesome sound. Inside the device is a Snapdragon 820 processor, 64GB of storage, and a 3250mAh battery capable of recharging at QuickCharge 3.0 speeds. The Axon 7 is one of the best values on the market today at full price and right now you can save $50.

Phone Accessories

NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger – $14 on Amazon with discount code: BV4VEG3C – Save $6

If you have a Qi-enabled phone like the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, a good Qi charger is a fun accessory to pick up. This dock holds your phone upright so you can see any incoming alerts and charges at Qi 2.0 speeds. And hey, it’s only $14 so you can afford to grab one for the office, one for your desk at home, and your bedside table.

Cambond Reversible USB type-A to USB type-C cable – $5.99 on Amazon with discount code: KKP9362T – Save $4.50

This cable from Cambond might be the most frustration-free cable on the planet. Not only does it have a USB type-C end, which is reversible, but the USB type-A end (which you plug into a USB port, wall adapter, or battery) is reversible too! The cable is also braided to reduce on cuts or breaks and it looks pretty cool too.

Choetech USB type-C to USB type-C cable – $9.99 on Amazon with discount code: TIFJPFLN – Save $5

Choetech is one of my favorite accessory companies right now. Everything it makes is just good. This is another example of a quality product for a decent price. This USB type-C to USB type-C cable is USB-IF certified and can transfer data up to 10Gbps, which enables you to use SuperSpeed+ on your Macbook. That’s crazy fast. If anything is wrong with your cable, Choetech backs it up with an 18-month warranty.

Aukey USB Wall Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports – $17 on Amazon – Save $5.00

If you’re looking for a wall charger, it’s hard to go wrong with Aukey’s dual-port charger. Both ports can provide fast-charging speeds and it comes with an Aukey 24-month warranty. This thing is perfect if you use two devices on a daily basis or are looking to take as few things as possible on vacation. This will make a perfect stocking stuffer and should get to you in time if you have Amazon Prime shipping.

Audio

Spigen R12E Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – $26.99 on Amazon – Save $23

These are my personal Bluetooth Headphones, and I love them. I generally like all of Spigen’s products anyway, but I think it did a wonderful job on its headphones too. The deep bass is pleasing, the range is perfectly acceptable, and the battery life is outstanding. If you’d like to read our full review, you can do so here. If you’d like a tip, buy these!

Mpow Magneto Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $15.99 on Amazon after promo code LE8DHQ5J – Save $11

Magnetic Control: Using Honeywell Switch Sensor, it allows you to play/pause the music on your device or answer/end phone calls by attaching and separating the earbuds . No bother of pressing any button.

Latest Bluetooth 4.1 Technology: Easy and fast pairing with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled music devices; apt-X codec provides pure, CD-like high-quality sound for compatible devices.

CVC 6.0 Technology: Noise Cancellation 6.0 reduces outside noises and enables clearer sound from microphone. You can get high quality, hands-free phone conversation even on the street or inside the shopping mall.

Excellent Battery Performance: Up to 8 hours of continuous talking/music time and up to 175 hours of standby with a single charge, so you have less time charging and more time doing.

Aluminum Shell: With the ingot silvered case and CD-striped reflect, the earbuds of Mpow look more than a Bluetooth headset!

Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit – $199 on Amazon – Save $50

Everything you need to start your smart home

Control, automate and monitor your home from anywhere using the SmartThings app.

Connect compatible appliances, lights, speakers , locks, cameras, thermostats, sensors, appliances and more.

SmartThings works with products from Samsung, Amazon, Bose, Schlage, Yale, Cree, Osram Lightify, Honeywell, First Alert, and more. Look for the Works With SmartThings logo or visit smartthings.com for a look at the full list of compatible devices.

The Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit contains: one Samsung SmartThings Hub, two Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensors, one Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor, and one Samsung SmartThings Outlet.

Get immediate alerts on your smartphone if there’s unexpected entry or motion in your home.

Secure dangerous, valuable or off-limit areas of your home.

littleBits Electronics Smart Home Kit – $169 on Amazon – Save $80.99

Includes everything you need to make internet-connected devices right out of the box

Connect everything! Now your entire littleBits library can talk to the internet and vice versa

Automate with IFTTT to connect with any web service, like Facebook, Gmail, and Twitter, or hardware like NEST and Phillips HUE

