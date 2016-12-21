Samsung Galaxy S8 rumored to feature elusive “Beast Mode”

After the Galaxy Note7 debacle, Samsung is really counting on the Galaxy S8 to make a grand impression. To achieve this end, the Korean tech giant is working hard to make sure the Galaxy S8 flagship will be a behemoth of sorts, literally.

We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors related to the Galaxy S8 as of late. Some say the device will have an iris scanner a la Galaxy Note7, a selfie camera with autofocus and no 3.5 headphone jack or home button.

But today we bring you a piece of information a bit more interesting. According to an uncovered Galaxy S8 trademark registration, the Galaxy S8 will supposedly come equipped with something called “Beast Mode”. Apparently the feature can be applied to smartphone, notebook computers, computers, tablet PCs and portable computers.

So it’s seems Samsung is looking to embed some sort of turbo switch into its upcoming flagship. The phone is already rumored to come equipped with a Snapdragon 835 plus a whopping 8GB of RAM, so it should run mighty fast. But with Beast Mode enabled, the phone could turn quite literally into a fiend.

The trademark doesn’t offer any additional info on Beast Mode. It’s quite possible Samsung wants to give users the ability to overclock the Snapdragon 835 if they feel it is needed. The feature will probably be activated via an on/off switch to help prevent unnecessary battery drainage.

Why would Galaxy S8 users need all this power? Quite possibly to run smooth VR applications and to sustain the rumored 4K display.

Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge users already know Android Nougat beta brings a “high performance” option to the two current flagship phones, so “Beast Mode” might be something similar – maybe a bit more fine-tuned.