Tech gift guide: Fitness and health gadget edition

Most of us have desk bound jobs which would have us sitting for hours on a chair to complete a task. That’s why more and more people are hitting the gym or parks after work, in a bit to counter this static life style.

Tech makers have picked up this trend and are looking to encourage people to stay healthy by tempting them with a myriad of fitness gadgets, designed to help them achieve their fitness goals.

If you too have a friend or a family member who’s hooked on sports and you still haven’t picked up a gift for him or her, here’s a few ideas that might be worth taking into consideration.

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitness trackers are the most common category of fitness-centric gadgets. The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best health tracking wearables out there. It comes with a spacious screen that is capable of displaying notifications and is riddled with sensors.

That’s why the Fitbit Charge 2 can provide you with things like a cardiovascular rating based on your VO2 Max and Relax – a collection of short breathing exercises designed to help lower blood pressure, reduce stress and lessen anxiety. The Fitbit Charge 2 is rain and splash proof and can be acquired for $128 a pop.

Relief Band

While most wrist bound wearables are used to count steps and track sleep cycles, the Relief Band servers a more atypical purpose.

The device aims to combat nausea and vomiting. People are affected by nausea for different reason including plane or car rides, boating, VR gaming or morning sickness and the Relief Band takes it upon itself to relieve these symptoms. The gadget uses a highly specific waveform, frequency and intensity to stimulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist in order to block the waves of nausea coming from the stomach.

It might sound a bit Sci-Fi, but you can actually get this gizmo from Amazon for $80 a pop.

Footboot Indoor Air Quality Monitor

Does your loved one suffer from allergies? Then the Footboot Indoor Air Quality Monitor might be a life saver for them. The device is capable of assessing air quality inside the home or office. It will send real time alerts when it detect an excess of dust, pollution or too much moisture.

Footboot will play nice with other smart devices around the house, so the monitor can turn on by itself smart ventilation system or an air purifier. You can order it for $199.

Sportiiii Sports Feedback

The Sportiiii Sports Feedback is a device that can be attached to any pair of glasses. The real-time performance device delivers feedback on fitness activity, without having users take their eyes off the road.

Feedback on current heart rate, cadence, speed and energy output is delivered using colored LEDs and audio prompts. The mobile app companion can be used to set training goals daily. The gadget ships out to interested parties for $249.

Withings Smart Body Analyzer

For those trying to loose weight or keep themselves at certain proportions, having scales at their disposal is of absolute importance. But Withings doesn’t believe the traditional scales can provide enough information.

Enter the Withings Smart Body Analyzer – a smart scales of sorts capable of measuring heart rate, body fat and ambient temperature and air quality. The body analyzer quickly connects to Wi-Fi in order to push all relevant data to the dedicated phone app. The smart Withings scale is available for $127.

SunFriend Grey Mist Sun/UV Monitor

Why not give a gift this year that could help protect your loved one against terrible diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis or Alzheimer’s. This wearable will let wearers known how much sun they are getting each day. It’s best used before sunscreen or covering up with clothes.

The tracker reads UV exposure through clouds and from reflective surfaces and will let you know when you have had enough of vitamin D for one day. The monitor can be bought for a discounted $24.99 (previously $49.99).

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is one of the best smartwatches out there, which also comes packed with a host of fitness options.

Samsung’s dedicated fitness app, S Health can automatically detect certain workouts and start tracking them. Users can win rewards or badges for meeting or exceeding targets and even use the wearable to monitor how much water of caffeinated drinks you’re consuming.

But the Gear S3 Frontier offers more functionality than your average fitness tracker. For example it can let you play games or listen to music. Oh and the rotating bezel is a super fun way to control the watch. Buy the smartwatch for $299.

Sen.se Mother

The Mother is a fitness-related gadget for those with a passion for robots. The device acts like hub, inviting users to connect Motion cookies (four are included in the package) – which are small sensors that can be programmed to track a variety of things including how much activity or sleep members of the household get or whether grandpa took his medication.

The Sen.se Mother can be bought for $200 from Amazon.

Bose SoundSport Bluetooth Earbuds

If your friend of family member likes to listen to music while working out, the Bose SoundSport Bluetooth Earbuds can be the perfect companion. The earbuds deliver great audio quality and won’t disconnect no matter how much you move round. What’s more they can work with Google Now and are sold for an affordable $149.

Muse Brain Sensing Headband

Muse is a companion for those who love to meditate. The brain fitness tool measures brain signals via 7 calibrated sensors – 2 on the forehead, 2 behind the ears plus 3 reference sensors.

After you put on the headband and start meditating, Muse will provide you with feedback about your meditation session in real time, by translating brain signals into the sounds of wind. After each session, Muse will then show you how your brain did from moment to moment via easy to understand graphs and charts in-app. Muse sells for $249.