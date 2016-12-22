Best phones you can pick up at AT&T right now

Want a phone from AT&T? Here's a peek at what you can get

Looking to grab a new phone this season and you’re unsure which carrier you should look towards? Why not check out AT&T’s line-up up? One of the biggest carriers in the US, the company offers a varied portfolio of both high-end and middle range devices, so you can easily find something suited to your specific set of needs.

Bellow you’ll find a list of the best smartphones you can pick up from AT&T depending on your budget. We’ll start off with the premium options:

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge

After the Galaxy Note7 demise, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge remain Samsung’s only premium high-end phones in 2016.

The two handsets offer top-of-the line specifications and are bound to get Android 7.0 Nougat anytime now. Here’s the full spec list:

Galaxy S7

1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3000mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Galaxy S7 edge

5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3600mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

At AT&T you can get the Galaxy S7 for $23/month with a 30 month installment plan or $694 in full. As for the Galaxy S7 edge it can be yours for $26/month with the same plan or $794 outright.

LG V20

Albeit being a phone packed with capable specs, the LG V20 hasn’t really managed to capture the attention of customers all that much, despite the company’s claims. A recent report claimed that there currently more active Galaxy Note7 units in the wild than LG V20 phones.

If you look at AT&T website, the Galaxy S7 edge has 6,495 consumer reviews, while the LG V20 only 156.

Anyway, the phone is quite capable and it could actually make for a worthy Note7 replacement. The V20 can be picked up from AT&T for $27/month with the 30 month installment plans or for $829 outright. As you can see the LG V20 is a bit more expensive than the Galaxy S7 or even Galaxy S7 edge. Here are its specs:

LG V20

7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi

Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera

3,200mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

LG G5

LG is trying really hard to innovate, but for some reason users just won’t take to its products. It’s the case of the LG G5, which albeit being quite an interesting, modular device hasn’t become as popular as the Galaxy S7 or other phones.

Nevertheless, those who appreciate a more atypical phone will love the LG G5. AT&T offers it for $23/month with the 30-month paying plan or for $688 in full. Check out its specs:

LG G5

3-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 554 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/8MP selfie camera

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

This is a variation of the Galaxy S7, designed to be used by rugged users. The S7 Active is an AT&T exclusive that is shatter-, water- and dust-resistant. It can be purchased for $26/month on the 30-month installment plan or for $794 in full. Here’s what you can get:

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

2-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

4,000 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Kyocera DuraForce PRO

Active users on a budget can get the Kyocera DuraForce PRO instead. The phone is available for $14/month for 30 months or for $419 outright. The phone combines rugged features with security and lifestyle to deliver a PRO experience.

Kyocera DuraForce PRO

5-inch with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 441 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

13MP/2MP camera combo

3,240 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0. Marshmallow

LG K10

Even if LG is bound to unveil a new LG K10 next month at CES 2017, you can still pick up this year’s K10 if you’re looking for a really affordable device.

The K10 can be yours for $5/month for the next 30 months or $149 right off the bat.

LG K10