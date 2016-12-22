LG affordable Nougat phones, new LG Stylus 3 headed for CES 2017

Like many other top smartphone manufacturers LG is coming to CES 2017 to show off a few new products. Getting a little excited? Don’t be. It turns out the leaks we’ve been seeing recently are all true and LG will unveil a bunch of mid-range products in Las Vegas.

So nothing too exciting. Surely we do love a decently specced phone that sells at an affordable price, but as we argued before – Chinese smartphone makers offer plenty in this segment. We were honestly expecting something more interesting from LG.

Anyway, LG says the mid-range segment is heating up and that’s why the company has prepared three new handsets from the K lineup designed to cater to the different needs of customers.

The first one is the K10 (which T-Mobile will sell as the K20 Plus) which is set to make a debut with a fingerprint scanner on board, metallic U-frame, 7.9mm body and a 2.5D Arc Glass design. Here’s the rest of the specs:

LG K10

5.3-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution

Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset clocked at 1.5GHz

2GB of RAM

16GB or 32GB of internal storage (microSD card to expand up to 2TB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

2,800 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Black/Titan/Gold

As you can see the K10 offers nothing out of the ordinary. Its main selling point might be it’s one of the first affordable Nougat devices to make it out into the world. But LG will also unveil the K8, K4 and K3. Here’s what to expect.

LG K8

5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution

Quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz

1.5GB of RAM

16GB of internal storage (microSD card to expand up to 32TB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Fingerprint scanner

Android 7.0 Nougat

Silver/Titan/Dark Blue/Gold

LG K4

5-inch display with 854 x 480 resolution

Quad-core Snapdragon 210 chipset clocked at 1.1GHz

1GB of RAM

8GB of internal storage (microSD card to expand up to 32TB)

5MP/5MP camera combo

2,500 mAh battery (removable)

Fingerprint scanner

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Titan/Black

LG K3

4.5-inch display with 854 x 480 resolution

Quad-core Snapdragon 210 chipset clocked at 1.1GHz

1GB of RAM

8GB of internal storage (microSD card to expand up to 32TB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,100 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Black

For those who love the whole phablet + pen arrangement, LG will also unveil the third-gen Stylus 3 model. The device comes equipped with a 1.8mm diameter fiber-tip stylus that lets you write just like you’d be using a traditional pen with paper. Here’s what to expect

LG Stylus 3

7-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution

Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset clocked at 1.5GHz

3GB of RAM

16GB of internal storage (microSD card to expand up to 2TB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

3,200 mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Fingerprint scanner

Metallic Titan/Pink Gold

There you have it, that’s what you can expect from LG at CES 2017. Nothing mind-blowing, but if you crave an affordable device, LG’s new set of phones might appeal to you. The company hasn’t shared prices with us just yet, so we can only speculate. For example, at lunch earlier this year the LG Stylus 2 was priced at around $220 so this year’s Stylus might feature a similar price-tag.