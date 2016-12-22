LG is giving away free a V20, LG Sound 360 speaker, Tone headphones and more

Comment or re-tweet to get your hands on these LG freebies

LG wants to play Santa with you. Just before the Mister Klaus is scheduled to make an appearance LG writes:

“LG is making a list

It’s checking it twice

LG’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.”

What’s going on here is that LG is trying to be cute where announcing a giveaway during which you stand a chance to win a free LG V20. While the high-end phone hasn’t been exactly well received by customers around the world, we can’t say we’d mind getting it for free. After all look at its specs:

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi

Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera

3,200mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Other prizes you can win include a LG G Pad X II 10.1 tablet, an LG Sound 360 speaker, Tone Bluetooth headphones and a second-gen Rolly Keyboard.

What do you need to do to enter the competition? First of all you need to be 18+ and a legal resident of the US. Secondly you need to post a comment in reply to this Facebook post, filling in the banks in “Life is Good when….” Get creative!

Alternatively you can get on Twitter and retweet the LG’s Tweet in order to be eligible to receive one of the prizes.

Winners will be selected at random. Don’t forget you need to retweet or post a Facebook comment before November 23 at midnight (tomorrow). Good luck!