LG is giving away free a V20, LG Sound 360 speaker, Tone headphones and more

LG wants to play Santa with you. Just before the Mister Klaus is scheduled to make an appearance LG writes:
“LG is making a list
It’s checking it twice
LG’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.”
What’s going on here is that LG is trying to be cute where announcing a giveaway during which you stand a chance to win a free LG V20. While the high-end phone hasn’t been exactly well received by customers around the world, we can’t say we’d mind getting it for free. After all look at its specs:
- 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi
- Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)
- 16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera
- 3,200mAh battery (removable)
- Android 7.0 Nougat
Other prizes you can win include a LG G Pad X II 10.1 tablet, an LG Sound 360 speaker, Tone Bluetooth headphones and a second-gen Rolly Keyboard.
What do you need to do to enter the competition? First of all you need to be 18+ and a legal resident of the US. Secondly you need to post a comment in reply to this Facebook post, filling in the banks in “Life is Good when….” Get creative!
Alternatively you can get on Twitter and retweet the LG’s Tweet in order to be eligible to receive one of the prizes.
Here's your chance to win the #LGNiceList grand prize: #LGV20, #LGTONE, Rolly Keyboard 2 & more! RT by 12/23. Rules: https://t.co/uACJRd9OPS pic.twitter.com/YLj1YNDhCr
— LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) December 21, 2016
Winners will be selected at random. Don’t forget you need to retweet or post a Facebook comment before November 23 at midnight (tomorrow). Good luck!