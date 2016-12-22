Setting up PayPal is just as easy as using it [How-To]

If you have purchased anything on the internet in the last 5 years, it is likely that you have seen an icon for PayPal at least once. In case you don’t know, PayPal is an app that allows you to purchase securely online, without having to shell out your credit card information to a number of different sites. Just in time for your online Christmas shopping extravaganza, we are here to show you how to set up a PayPal account and protect yourself from some of the inherent risks of shopping online.

Prerequisites:

There are a couple things we assume are completed before starting this process

You must have the PayPal app installed on your device. You must have some banking information you would like to add to your profile Debit/Credit card or

Bank account information

Setup:

In my walkthroughs, I typically like to give you some screenshots to help you follow along. This one will unfortunately be lacking these images because PayPal has disabled screenshots due to the sensitive nature of the information the app houses. I count this as a positive since i am prone to accidentally sharing information i wasn’t intending to. That being said, the below steps will get you setup and securely spending money.

Launch the PayPal app from your app tray Tap the “Sign Up” option in the lower left hand corner The app will ask you a few access questions, answer however you see fit for your personal use Can PayPal access your contact list Can PayPal access your location services Fill out the form with all your information. Make sure the email address you use is one that friends and family will recognize in case you are planning on sending or receiving money Once your account is created, it will ask you if you would like to add a bank account/Credit/Debit card. Adding Bank accounts will require the bank routing number and your account number Adding cards will require card number, exp date, and CVV number as well as billing address.

Once you successfully add some sort of financial information you are set to do your online shopping, worry free.

What apps do you use for money management/sharing? Any unique ways you like to use PayPal? Share your experiences below.