Sprint now gives you $325 back if you activate your Pixel XL on its network

As you probably know Verizon is the only carrier in the US officially selling the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. Other carriers have been left out in the cold by this exclusive deal between the two companies.

Even so, T-Mobile has managed to weasel itself into the Pixel game. Not by offering the Pixel per-se, but by wooing customers to activate their Pixel on its network in order to receive $325 in bill credit.

But if for some reason you’re not really keen on doing business with the Magenta carrier, the good news is that Sprint now seems to be offering a similar option. According to people on Reddit, select users have been receiving emails from Sprint inviting them to bring their Pixel in for activation in order to get $325 back.

However, there’s a caveat that you need to take into consideration. Sprint will not return half the Pixel’s worth.

The normal Pixel can be bought for $649 and up, while the Pixel XL starts at $769. Now here’s the catch. Only users who will activate a Pixel XL with Sprint will get $325 back, those who activate the Pixel will receive $240. The amount will be credited over the course of 24 months, so you won’t receive it in full, but $13.55/month for the Pixel XL and $10/month for the Pixel.

If you haven’t received the said email, but still find the promo alluring you can go ahead and contact Sprint support to see if the promo is available in your region, because it seems to be targeted.

The promotion is available only until the end of the month, meaning December 31 so if you are interested in activating your Pixel at Sprint, you best hurry up!