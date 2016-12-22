T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Buy One Get One promo available starting today (Dec 22)

Just in time for Christmas retailers and carriers are doing their best to attract your attention. Sprint is offer $325 in bill credits to users willing to activate their Pixel XL on its network and LG is hosting a giveaway which gives users the chance to win a LG V20 smartphone.

Well T-Mobile has something to offer too. Starting today (December 22) the carrier is making available its Samsung Galaxy Buy One Get One promotion.

For a limited time (probably until the January 27) customers who activate or add a line on qualifying rate plan and buy a Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+ or Galaxy J7 can get a second device free of charge. T-Mobile will credit your bill over 24-months to cover the new device.

Users will be reimbursed for the second device once they redeem the offer via T-Mobile’s promo site using the promo code: HOLIDAYBOGO.

What are the requirements to be eligible to take advantage of the Samsung Buy One Get One promo? New customers need to activate both line on T-Mobile’s controversial ONE rate plan.

Existing T-Mobile customers with a Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE data line are required to add a second Simple Choice Unlimited plan. For existing customers on any other plans, the T-Mobile One is required for both devices.