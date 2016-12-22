Xiaomi’s tiny Mi S with 4.6-inch display surfaces, has Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM

Remember the days when small sized smartphones were popular? Today most people would purchase a smartphone with a 5.5-inch display or above without blinking. But some device manufacturers have continued to slip tiny handsets into their portfolio.

Remember the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact which was released in 2015? The phone arrived with a 4.7-inch display with 720p resolution and a Snapdragon 810 processor plus 2GB of RAM. The phone was a middle-to-upper ranger, but if you wouldn’t mind buying a small phone with more advanced specs, Xiaomi could be offering you something soon.

According to Android Pure, the up and coming Chinese device maker is reportedly prepping new device dubbed the Mi S.

The phone is set to arrive with a smallish 4.6-inch display, but unlike the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact it will offer the benefits of 1080p resolution with 600-nit brightness.

The Mi S might be tiny, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a powerful device. If rumors are correct, the phone will rely on a Snapdragon 821 for power in combination with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internals storage.

In the photography department, the Mi S is expected to pack a 12MP main camera with Sony IMX378 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash plus a 4MP selfie snapper.

The phone will rely on a pretty hefty 2,600 mAah battery, given its size. Other specs include USB Type-C and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. We have to assume the device will be released with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

No pricing info was revealed, but we see the Xiaomi Mi S being priced for a competitive price, around the $200 margin.

Would you buy such a small phone, if the rumor turns out to be true and the Mi S is indeed slated for release?