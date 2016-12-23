10 geeky gift ideas for your tech loving daughter

Do you have a daughter that just loves technology as much as you do? Then you better call Santa Klaus quickly, because we have some splendid ideas on what to get your girl this Christmas.

Sure it might be a little late now, but a gift is a gift no matter how late it arrives. And even if you don’t end up putting in practice this ideas this holiday season, you might save them up for other special occasion like her birthday. So there they go:

Stitch Samsung Galaxy S4 Phone Case

If your daughter has a Galaxy S4 smartphones, you can get her one of these amusing Lilo and Stitch phone cases. Most little girls love the Walt Disney science fiction comedy drama depicting the adventures of chaos bringing experiment, Stitch and his human companion, Lilo, so she should be thrilled.

The case is made of durable silicone and provides protection against scratches and dirt. You can buy it for $8.99, down from the original price of $15.99.

Wired Cat Ear Headphones

Girls love to pretend they are kitty cats, so these headphones will provide the perfect disguise. On top of that they will allow your child to listen to their favorite music. The headphones feature colorful LED lights which makes them stand out even more. What’s more, every kitty ear houses a speaker, so if your daughter wants friends to hear what she is listening too, she can turn them on.

Grab a pair of Wired Cat Ear Headphones for $99 in several colors (LED lights) including Red, Green, Blue or Purple.

Dottie Bluetooth Speakers

Girls enjoy listening to music, so this lineup of Dottie Bluetooth Speakers should be appreciated by any teen. The portable speakers easily connected to the phone’s Bluetooth, so users can stream music anytime, anywhere. On top of that, they look cute and stylish and they will fit right in any girl’s bedroom.

Luckily, the Dottie Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale, so you can grab one for only $39.99 instead of $119. It’s available in multiple colors, including Black, Red and Light Blue.

Kawaii Cartoon Selfie Stick

Everybody loves taking selfies these days, especially girls. If your little lady is fan of kawaii cartoons, then why not get her a selfie stick inspired by the Japanese manga? The selfie stick is going to make a great gift for Sailor Moon fans and you can get one for $23.

Jewelbots

Maybe your girl is really good with math and computers. Consider getting her the Jewelbots bracelet. Jewelbots are colorful, programmable, smart bracelets that want to get girls excited about coding.

Girls can start programing these bracelets immediately without writing code, using simple if-ten statements from the linked mobile app. The bracelets will light up, vibrate or flash in order to let friends communicate between each other in Morse code. You can get one for $69. It seems to us the Jewelbots is quite a good investment for the future of your daughter.

Hello Kitty Laptop Messenger Bag

Help your daughter carry her laptop more easily with this uber cute Hello Kitty laptop messenger bag. The shoulder bag features the world’s most famous kitty and fits laptop up to 15.4-inch in size. The bag is made of nylon and is super practical. You can purchase one for only $25 a pop. Your little lady will surely be excited about the fun, pink bag adorned with Hello Kitty inspired motives.

Unihorn Power Bank

Make sure your daughter’s smartphone is always charged, so you can reach her at any time. With the Unihorn Power Bank your girl can get magical with this adorably shaped portable power bank featuring outlets for both iPhone and Android charging cables. The Power Bank can infuse up to 8 hours of extra battery life. Get one for $40 a pop.

Kaleidosphere Projector Lamp

This projector lamp can bring an aurora in your daughter’s room. It features a rotating spherical construction that reflects trippy, magical LED lights onto the ceiling for a stunning atmosphere. The lamp costs only $30.

Polaroid Cube Camera

For girls who are into video blogging, the Polaroid Cube Camera can be an awesome gift. The life-logging camera can record high quality video at up to 1440p HD and can easily stick to any metal surface.

A Polaroid Cube fitted with a 6MP sensor and capable of capturing 1080p video can be yours for $99.

Molang Sticker Set

Everyone loves to customize their phones these days, so stickers are in really high demand. Also if you’re on a budget this year, consider buying this super cute sticker set from Etsy. It can be yours for only $2,60 (+shipping) but we bet your child will still be thrilled.