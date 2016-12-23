Google confirms its two Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches are coming in Q1 2017

Earlier this year we told you Google was rumored to be working on its own pair of Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches. Back then it was believed the wearables might be launched with Google or Pixel branding, but as it turns out this will not be the case.

In an interview with The Verge, Google confirmed two Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches are indeed coming in Q1 2017, but they will carry the brand of the company that will be making them. Pretty much like the Nexus family.

Once the new devices will be out and about, other existing smartwatches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0. Not all wearables will receive it, but most will. Here’s the complete list:

Moto 360 Gen 2

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

LG Watch Urbane

LG G Watch R

Polar M600

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Nixon Mission

Tag Heuer Connected

Fossil Q Wander

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Founder

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch

Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch Ladies

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

Android Wear 2.0 is expected to bring novelties such as new stand alone apps availability, Google Assistant support and Android Pay (for supported devices). Google also said it will announce new Android Wear 2.0 hardware partners during the CES 2017 conference.

HTC recently teased a big announcement post CES 2017 and we speculated the company might be looking to unveil the long-rumored Halfbeak smartwatch. And who knows, the wearable might turn out to be an Android Wear 2.0 device.

Interest in the smartwatch niche is slowly fading, but Google is striving to prove that intelligent timepieces are still worth your money.

While Android Wear products don’t seem to be selling too well, Apple claims its Apple Watch is super popular with consumers. But Google won’t let it go without a fight.

Recently, the search giant purchased smartwatch OS maker, Cronologics – a move which suggests Google is trying to bring new vitality to Android Wear. Cronologics’ operating system was special because it included Amazon Alexa support, so we speculated Google is looking to make Android Wear more voice-enabled. Which is exactly what’s happening – since Android Wear 2.0 will bring Google Assistant support.