HTC might not launch another flagship in the US, analyst predicts

Would you be bummed out if the HTC 11 wouldn't make it into the US?

Rumors related to the upcoming HTC 11 have already started popping up online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from HTC next year. However, according to one analyst, US customers won’t see the HTC 11 launch in the country.

Recently HTC teased an upcoming product launch post CES 2017, which raised speculations the Taiwanese device maker might be looking to unveil its next-gen flagship ahead of schedule (the HTC 10 was released in April 2016). Given that HTC has scheduled an independent non-CES event to ensure it gets all the attention, it makes sense to assume the company is looking to unveil a major product like a flagship device.

Not according to analyst Cliff Maldonado from BayStreet Research. He predicts HTC won’t be launching the HTC 11 on the US market, because it simply does not have the resources to pull it off anymore.

HTC is currently going through a major restructuring process and the majority of field sales employees were laid off. Maldonado says that from now on, the company will most likely adopt an ODM (original design manufacturer) business model, meaning it will continue to design and manufacture handsets. As you may as well known, Google’s Pixels phone were actually made by HTC.

The HTC Bolt is another example of how the ODM model works. The Taiwanese device maker partnered up with US carrier Sprint in order to bring this phone to life. But if Maldonado’s predictions turn out to be correct, the HTC Bolt might be the last HTC flagship we’ll see in a while.

Maldonado’s analysis seems to be in league with a recent statement made by the company’s CFO, Chialin Chang. She explained that recent products such as the Under Armour products are an good example depicting the company’s “powered by HTC” strategy.

Which is why we’re really looking forward towards the January 12, 2017 announcement. In a recent piece we speculated the company might unveil the HTC X10 powerful mid-ranger or maybe a smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0. But what if HTC announces a new partnership like the Under Armour one?