Controlling your new WiFi thermostat with Google Home [How-To]

We are well established in the age of technology at this point. Many of us, myself included, want technology to work for us an ultimately make our lives less complicated so that we can spend time doing the things we want to do instead of the things we have to do. With this how-to we take one giant step in that direction.

Controlling your WiFi enabled thermostat with Google Home is a great way to manage your household without having to pick up a device or even leave the room. Saving time and not taking you away from the family time, or videogame you may be enjoying

Prerequisites:

There are a few important things that you must have for this to work

You must have a Google Home You must have a Nest thermostat or other Smart Things enabled wireless thermostat You must have a Google account

Setup:

Open the Google Home app Tap the menu button in the top left corner of the screen Tap Home Control Tap the + sign in the bottom right corner to add a new thermostat Tap the name of the provider you will use to connect your thermostat (Nest or Smart Things) Nest Read and tap continue screen on the permissions Sign in to your Nest account, tap continue Choose which Nest Home you would like connected to Google Home. You may only have one Home connected to a singel Google Home account (sorry for those people that are lucky enough to have more than one house) Smart Things Enter your account information and tap Log In Select the Thermostat you would like to connect to your Google Home and tap Authorize

Thermostat Identification:

As always, organization is key. You can name your rooms/thermostats to help better control your temperature.

In the Devices tab, find your thermostats that are connected to your Google Home Select the thermostat you would like to set a name for Tap the Set a nickname option Type in your desired nickname (i.e. downstairs) Tap OK.

In the Device details option you can now see that the thermostat has a new nickname. This is the easy way to identify your device with Google Home. Google has a list of simple commands you can say to adjust your temperature quickly with your voice, and additional setup instructions.

We hope you enjoy making your life easier and spending your new free time doing what you want.

Loving your new tech toy? Integrated it into Google Home or Amazon Echo/Dot? Leave a comment below on what your new toy is.