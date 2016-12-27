Oukitel’s next phone to be the budget-friendly C5 Pro

The details for Oukitel’s next handset are coming to light as the phone looks to be nearing its release. Recent reports indicated the device would launch with a full-metal frame and unbreakable display. Today we’ve got pretty much all of the specifications for the handset. Assuming they’re correct, it appears the phone will be a low-cost unlocked experience whenever it debuts.
Our understanding is that the so-called C5 Pro will carry a price tag of around $75 which sounds about right to us. Considering what you can get for around $100-$150 you’d want these hardware specs at a minimum.
Basic Parameters:
- Color: White, Black, Gold, Silver
- Dimensions & Weight: 144.6*72*9.3m,165g
- OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Chipset: MT6737 Cortex A53 octa-core 1.3GHz
- Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 32GB expandable
- Display: 2.5D curved
- Frame：zinc alloy metal
- Back: texture printed
Display:
- Size: 5.0 inch, tough screen, 2 points capacity screen
- Resolution: HD 1280*720 pixels
- Camera:
- Primary: 5.0 MP AF/8.0MP(interpolated), flash light
- Secondary:2.0MP AF/5.0MP (interpolated)
- Battery: 2000mAh, 5V/1A charger
Connectivity:
- Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/2100MHz; FDD: Band 1/3/7/20
SIM Card: 2 micro SIM+1TF card
- WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot, support turbo download(wifi and mobile data works together for downloading large files)
- Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 4.0
- GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS
- NFC: No
- USB: Micro-USB 5PinEarphone jack: 3.5mm
- OTG: No
- OTA: Yes
- FM Radio: Yes
We’re not exactly sure when the Oukitel C5 Pro will make its debut but with CES and Mobile World Congress coming up, it’s the time of year when many companies introduce their new models.