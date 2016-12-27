Oukitel’s next phone to be the budget-friendly C5 Pro

The details for Oukitel’s next handset are coming to light as the phone looks to be nearing its release. Recent reports indicated the device would launch with a full-metal frame and unbreakable display. Today we’ve got pretty much all of the specifications for the handset. Assuming they’re correct, it appears the phone will be a low-cost unlocked experience whenever it debuts.

Our understanding is that the so-called C5 Pro will carry a price tag of around $75 which sounds about right to us. Considering what you can get for around $100-$150 you’d want these hardware specs at a minimum.

Basic Parameters:

Color: White, Black, Gold, Silver

Dimensions & Weight: 144.6*72*9.3m,165g

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Chipset: MT6737 Cortex A53 octa-core 1.3GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 32GB expandable

Display: 2.5D curved

Frame：zinc alloy metal

Back: texture printed

Display:

Size: 5.0 inch, tough screen, 2 points capacity screen

Resolution: HD 1280*720 pixels

Camera: Primary: 5.0 MP AF/8.0MP(interpolated), flash light Secondary:2.0MP AF/5.0MP (interpolated) Battery: 2000mAh, 5V/1A charger



Connectivity:

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/2100MHz; FDD: Band 1/3/7/20

SIM Card: 2 micro SIM+1TF card

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot, support turbo download(wifi and mobile data works together for downloading large files)

Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 4.0

GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

NFC: No

USB: Micro-USB 5PinEarphone jack: 3.5mm

OTG: No

OTA: Yes

FM Radio: Yes

We’re not exactly sure when the Oukitel C5 Pro will make its debut but with CES and Mobile World Congress coming up, it’s the time of year when many companies introduce their new models.