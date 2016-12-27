Scoop up a pair of Skullcandy Crusher headphones for only $67.99 (Deal of the Day)

By AndroidGuys

Got yourself a new phone for Christmas, did ya? Awesome! You’re going to want some new headphones to go with that handset; the default stuff that comes with phones isn’t always that good.

Today’s Deal of the Day is a pair of Skullcandy Crusher headphones with a 32 percent discount. That’s right, we’ve knocked them down from from the everyday $99.99 sticker to a mere $67.99. What makes these a pair worth considering?

About

The Skullcandy Crusher headphones let listeners enjoy music the way it was intended to be heard. Thanks to its Supreme Sound technology and patent-pending bass extension drivers, the Crushers deliver a deep, rich sound experience.

skullcandy_crusher_white

Beyond listening to music and playing games, the Skullcandy Crusher headphones also work for phone calls, too. Tap the button on the in-line remote and you can take and make calls.

Designed specifically to fit the shape of your head and ears, these headphones are extremely comfortable and create a perfect seal. They make for an excellent choice for long-term gaming or movies on your mobile device.

Features

  • Haptic bass response delivers bass you can feel
  • Custom-tuned REX40™ driver delivers smooth frequency response w/ minimal distortion
  • Lightweight, durable, comfortable design makes all-day wear easy
  • Patent-pending bass extension driver delivers a powerful & realistic bass experience
  • Adjustable bass slider lets you customize your audio experience
  • Call, track, & volume control all included on the in-line microphone & remote

Where to Buy

You can purchase a pair of the Skullcandy Crusher Headphones for only $67.99 right now in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced $99.99, these can be yours with a 32 percent discount if you act fast. Select from three color options: Black/Blue, Snake/Black, and White.

AndroidGuys
Now in our tenth year, AndroidGuys offers daily news, reviews, editorials, and tutorials. Articles listed under this byline are comprised of those written by current and former employees of AndroidGuys as well as guest contributors and sponsors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR