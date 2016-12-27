Scoop up a pair of Skullcandy Crusher headphones for only $67.99 (Deal of the Day)

Got yourself a new phone for Christmas, did ya? Awesome! You’re going to want some new headphones to go with that handset; the default stuff that comes with phones isn’t always that good.

Today’s Deal of the Day is a pair of Skullcandy Crusher headphones with a 32 percent discount. That’s right, we’ve knocked them down from from the everyday $99.99 sticker to a mere $67.99. What makes these a pair worth considering?

About

The Skullcandy Crusher headphones let listeners enjoy music the way it was intended to be heard. Thanks to its Supreme Sound technology and patent-pending bass extension drivers, the Crushers deliver a deep, rich sound experience.

Beyond listening to music and playing games, the Skullcandy Crusher headphones also work for phone calls, too. Tap the button on the in-line remote and you can take and make calls.

Designed specifically to fit the shape of your head and ears, these headphones are extremely comfortable and create a perfect seal. They make for an excellent choice for long-term gaming or movies on your mobile device.

Features

Haptic bass response delivers bass you can feel

Custom-tuned REX40™ driver delivers smooth frequency response w/ minimal distortion

Lightweight, durable, comfortable design makes all-day wear easy

Patent-pending bass extension driver delivers a powerful & realistic bass experience

Adjustable bass slider lets you customize your audio experience

Call, track, & volume control all included on the in-line microphone & remote

Where to Buy

You can purchase a pair of the Skullcandy Crusher Headphones for only $67.99 right now in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced $99.99, these can be yours with a 32 percent discount if you act fast. Select from three color options: Black/Blue, Snake/Black, and White.