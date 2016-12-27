What will happen to Cyanogen OS phones?

Over the weekend Cyanogen Inc. announced it will shut down all its services and OS by the end of the year. Which raised a serious question: what are Cyanogen OS smartphone users going to do from now on?

No official answer was provided by Cyanogen and most of smartphone makers that offer Cyanogen OS infused smartphones have remained silent until now. Except for one.

We’ll detail the solution offered by this particular device maker soon enough, but before that we want to hint at two other possible alternatives. The most obvious one would be to start looking for a new smartphone. Yes, it implies additional costs but at least you’ll put the Cyanogen disappointment behind you.

Another alternative would be to start learning how to switch to a CyanogenMod ROM (now called LineageOS). You see the team behind CyanogenMod hopes the transition to LineagesOS will be a smooth one, with users being allowed to update without having to reformat.

However, you need to keep in mind that LineageOS is not a commercial product and is managed by a community of developers revolving around co-founder Steve Kondik.

A third alternative has been provided by Cyanogen OS smartphone maker, Wileyfox. The company already announced its strategy following Cyanogen’s collapse.

The device maker says it plans to bring their entire handset portfolio onto Android Nougat, the latest version of Android available on the market. Wileyfox promises a smooth transition where they will continue to deliver constant and consistent software and OS updates. More information on matter is going to be shared with users soon enough.

This strategy might be taken up by other companies offering Cyanogen OS smartphones such as ZUK or Micromax, but we are yet to see an official statement from them. We’ll update you as they become available.