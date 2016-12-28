10 apps to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

2017 is just around the corner and naturally you already have a full list of resolutions for next year. However, we all know how easy it is to let resolutions fall by the wayside. Luckily we live in the age of technology, so there are a few apps you could employ to help you keep your New Year resolutions. Now all you need to do is think really hard about what you want to achieve next year and check the app list we have put together for you below. Shall we get started?

Eat healthier

Yummily is probably the best Android app for foodies who want to learn new recipes. The application features an extensive database or recipes ranging from healthy, gluten-free or Paleo to savory, fried or Mexican. It’s all in there if you’re looking to diversify your meals and assimilate a few cooking secrets.

Yummily lets you create a personal food experience suited to your particular lifestyle. The app pulls new recipes from top cooking websites and food blogs such as Chow, Serious Eats and Steamy Kitchen, so you are in extremely good hands.

Yummily is free for download from the Google Play Store.

Be more productive

Sometimes we’re so immersed in our hectic lives we forget about the important things on our mental check list. The Any.do app allows users to create reminders, events, to-do lists, notes and much more. The app is extremely rich and features and you won’t need to pay a dime to download and install it.

With Any.do you can seamlessly sync across devices and there’s also an extension available for Chrome users, so you can manage your tasks via the Chrome browser. On top of that, the app wants to help you remember great ideas that might go through your head throughout the day. To that end it offers a built-in-speech recognition software that lets you type less and do more with your time. Users can also store images, videos, audio recordings and uploaded files.

Get in shape

Getting in shape can start at home. You don’t have to run to the nearest gym and sign up with a 2-month pass you don’t know if you’re going to end up using. Instead download the 7 Minute Workout app for Android and start training from the comfort of your own home.

The 7 Minute Workout app delivers a series of 12 exercises to be done for 30 seconds with 10 second break intermissions between them. You don’t need any fancy gym equipment, only a wall and a chair. It’s the perfect alternative for busy bees who still want to lose weight, get a flat tummy and strengthen those abdominal muscles.

Banish stress



Stress is an inevitable by-product of our extremely busy and complicated lives. That’s why Headspace wants to help you get rid of the tension by teaching you to practice meditation and mindfulness. The app will get you started with a 10 minute basics in meditation crash course and then advances you guided or unguided meditation sessions.

Headspace comes equipped with a personalized progress page, so users can track their progress across time. Frequent users are also awarded rewards for participating in regular meditation sessions. In case you have forgotten to do your daily meditation session, the app will push reminders to keep you on the right path.

Dress better

The Lookbook app for Android is the number #1 source for fashion inspiration. Browse through the thousands of profiles and find the looks that appeal to you and learn where to buy the particular clothing items you like.

If inspiration strikes you can also make your own profile and start interacting with other users on the website in order to exchange fashion tips and tricks. Immerse yourself into the wonderful world of fashion and start planning your New Year outfit already with Lookbook.

Learn something new everyday

Experiencing art is said to help to decrease levels of stress and activates parts of the brain associated with pleasure and contemplation. Daily Art delivers your daily dose of art, while also providing you with some back history in the process.

Do you know why van Gogh cut his ear or who is the women often depicted in some of Dali’s most popular paintings? The app will tell you that, while letting you relax. Daily Art offers a perfect combo, excellent for busy knowledge seekers.

Travel more

Travel enriches life, so in 2017 travel to a country you never been before, experience its culture and learn about its traditions. But in order to do that you’ll need to find a cheap flight to get you to your next travel destination.

That’s where Hopper comes in handy. The app will look out for when flights to a specific destination become available and push a notification to let you know. It will also notify you of instant price drops and rises.

Hopper can predict the best times to fly and buy, so you know when the cheapest flights become available, so you can purchase immediately. Hoping to go to Berlin next year? Open up Hopper and let the app know of your plans.

Be more organized

Time is one of the most precious resources we have at our disposal, so spend it wisely. For example, why spend hours hopping between websites trying to find the latest stories and articles? Download Feedly for Android and get everything organized. The mobile app allows users to merge different interfaces into a scrollable news feed that delivers the latest information right on your mobile phone.

You can sign up for topical updates from a variety of blogs and websites or add custom RSS subscriptions too. Get all your news from one place and save time with Feedly.

Sleep better

Insomnia is an affliction plaguing a lot of people. Luckily, apps like Pzizz use new developments in technology to help sleep deprived individuals get a good night sleep. Pzizz has been praised even by popular fantasy author J.K Rowling, so if you’re intrigued we invite you to try it out in 2017.

Pzizz uses the science of psychoacoustics to deliver a sleep-optimized mix of music, voiceover and sound effects, designed to calm your mind and assist you in the process of falling asleep. Sleep modules vary between 10 minutes and 12 hours and there’s also a built-in alarm embedded into the app.

Train your brain

Keep your brain active by playing small but complex games on a daily basis in order to optimize its function. Lumosity is one of the best apps that deliver daily brain workouts to your mobile. The app is equipped with 25+ brain games designed to train 5 core cognitive abilities.

Based on your performance, Lumosity also delivers a detailed analysis of your game play in order to shed light on your strengths and weaknesses and suggest ways for improvement.