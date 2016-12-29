Best phones you can pick up from Verizon right now

We recently shared with you some of the best Android phones that are waiting for you at AT&T to pick them up. But if for some reason you don’t want to do business with the carrier, we suggest you take a look at its biggest competitor, Verizon. Big Red also has a pretty extensive portfolio of Android phones, ranging from premium to middle-range and really affordable options. There’s something for everyone, so don’t hesitate take a sneak peek and get informed before you make a purchase.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

One reason why customers want to buy from Verizon is that Big Red is Google’s exclusive carrier partner when it comes to the Pixel phones. Google’s 2016 flagships are extraordinary phones with capable specs and a strong design (by HTC). Here at AndroidGuys we really love the phones and we consider them some of the best models of 2016. You can pick up the Pixel for $0 down (for qualified customers) and $27/month on a 24-month contract or for $649 outright. The Pixel XL is a bit more expensive. You can acquire it for $32/month with a 2-year contract or starting at $769.

Check out their specs:

Pixel

5.0-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 441ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (no microSD card)

12.3MP/8MP camera combo

2,700mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 7.1 Nougat

Pixel XL

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/128GB of on-board storage (no microSD card)

12.3MP/8MP camera combo

3,450mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 7.1 Nougat

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge

Until the Galaxy S8 arrives, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge remain Samsung’s current flagships. The phones are scheduled to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update which is bound to make them even better. The devices are the best looking phones Samsung has produced to date and come with apt sets of specifications.

Verizon offers the phones with a 2-year complementary plan, which means you’ll have to pay a bit more a month than you would at AT&T’s. The Galaxy S7 can be yours for $28/month for 24 months or for $672 outright, while the Galaxy S7 edge costs $33/month or $792 in full. This is what you can expect from handsets, spec-wise:

Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3,000mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat soon)

Galaxy S7 edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3,600mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat soon)

LG G5

The ill-fated LG G5 with its modular approach at smartphoning is available from Verizon. The device hasn’t impressed a lot of customers, even if it comes with a powerful set of specs. Yeah, the G5’s attempt at modularity has been considered a bit awkward, but if you’re willing to look at it as an experiment you might find the G5 isn’t so bad.

Big Red sells it for $26/month with the customary 2-month plan or for $624 in full if you got the money. This is what you’ll be getting:

LG G5

5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 554 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/8MP selfie camera

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

LG V20

Here we have another of LG’s attempt to capture the hearts of phone lovers. Despite LG claiming the phone is selling very well, a new report revealed the now discontinued Galaxy Note7 is still more used than the LG V20. LG is hoping its next-gen G6 will be received better, but until the phone goes official, the V20 can be purchased off Verizon right now.

We included the phone in our list of Galaxy Note7 alternatives because it features really cool specs. However, the secondary display might be considered a gimmick by most. The V20 is available from Verizon for $28/month for 24 months or for $672 in full. If you want the phone we suggest you get it from Verizon, because AT&T sells it for a whopping $829 outright.

LG V20

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi

Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera

3,200mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Moto Z Force Droid and Moto Z Play Droid

While customers didn’t really take to the LG G5, they did love the Moto Z family with its Moto Mods snap-on modules (like the 10x optical zoom camera module from Hasselblad).

The two phones bring top-of-the-line specs and can be purchased solely from Verizon. The Moto Z Force Droid can be yours for $30/month for the next 24-months or for $720 outright. As for the Moto Z Play Droid you can get it for $408 or free of charge if you are a customer with a line in good standing. Here’s what the two phones can bring in your life.

Moto Z Force Droid

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 535 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

21MP rear camera/5MP selfie camera

3,400 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

Moto Z Play Droid

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 535 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

13MP rear camera/5MP selfie camera

2,600 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

HTC 10

We consider the HTC 10 one of the best Android smartphones of 2016, up there with the Google Pixel. And now you can pick it up from Verizon. Surely you might want to wait a bit, as HTC is rumored to launch a new flagship phone on January 12, maybe the elusive HTC Ocean Note that we’ve been hearing of. But if you want a phone right now, the HTC 10 could be exactly what you’re looking for.

The device sells for $27/month for 24 months or for $648 outright. Here’s what you can expect from it.

HTC 10

5.2-inch Super LCD5 display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 565 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12P rear camera/5MP selfie camera

3,000 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

Samsung J3 V

Are you on a budget after all the holiday shopping you’ve been doing this season? No problem, Verizon also has a few cost-effective devices in its portfolio. Like the Samsung J3 V which can be yours for only $168 a pop. Here’s what you’ll get:

Samsung J3 V

5.0-inch Super AMOLED display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 294 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

1.5GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 128GB)

5MP rear camera/2MP selfie camera

2,600 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

BlackBerry PRIV

BlackBerry is no longer the smartphone giant it used to be, but the company continues to strive to remain present. The BlackBerry PRIV is actually a pretty decent Android device. At Verizon customers can get it for $17/month for 2-years or $408 outright, which makes it a pretty affordable middle-range device. Here are its specs:

BlackBerry PRIV