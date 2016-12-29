Build the next big multiplayer game with this $39 coding bundle (Deal of the Day)

Have you ever looked at a game and thought, “man, I could have created that if I knew how to code”? You’ve got great ideas but just don’t know anything about developing or creating an app. And, because everything old is new again, retro graphics are back in style. That means games like Minecraft, Crossy Road, and other 8-bit titles are all the rage.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could put your idea for a game into practice? Not only that, but what if you were able to create something with multiple players, in-game chat, weapons, combat systems, or other database needs? You’d be a town hero! Well, maybe not a town here, but someone to be proud of in your own family at a minimum!
About
Today’s Deal of the Day is a bundle of coding and education that will help you create that next killer game. For real. We’re talking hours and hours of lectures, code examples, tutorials, and videos. Divided across 10 different courses, it’s everything necessary to school yourself in the various aspects. Worth nearly $900, we’re able to offer it to you for a rock-bottom discounted price of $39. Yes, that’s like a 95% savings.
Features
- Building 3D Voxel Art Environment Worlds with Unity 5
- Unity 2016: Character Gear and Weapon Use
- Unity 5: Multiplayer InGame Mail Messaging
- Unity 5: Build a Chat System for Online Multiplayer Games
- Unity 5: Interact with the Database Like a Pro with PHP & MySQL
- Unity 5: Host Your Game Server Online like a Pro
- Unity 5: Pro Multiplayer Combat Using Melee & Ranged Weapons
- RPG Character Stats and Item Attributes System
- Unity 5: Inventory System for Professional Games
- Modular Assets 3D Graphic Pack
Where to Buy
To purchase the Unity Bundle, simply head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your kit for $39. It’s all-access-all-the-time so you can use it around the clock; there’s no expiration date to worry about, either!