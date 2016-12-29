Build the next big multiplayer game with this $39 coding bundle (Deal of the Day)

Have you ever looked at a game and thought, “man, I could have created that if I knew how to code”? You’ve got great ideas but just don’t know anything about developing or creating an app. And, because everything old is new again, retro graphics are back in style. That means games like Minecraft, Crossy Road, and other 8-bit titles are all the rage.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could put your idea for a game into practice? Not only that, but what if you were able to create something with multiple players, in-game chat, weapons, combat systems, or other database needs? You’d be a town hero! Well, maybe not a town here, but someone to be proud of in your own family at a minimum!

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is a bundle of coding and education that will help you create that next killer game. For real. We’re talking hours and hours of lectures, code examples, tutorials, and videos. Divided across 10 different courses, it’s everything necessary to school yourself in the various aspects. Worth nearly $900, we’re able to offer it to you for a rock-bottom discounted price of $39. Yes, that’s like a 95% savings.

Features

Building 3D Voxel Art Environment Worlds with Unity 5

Unity 2016: Character Gear and Weapon Use

Unity 5: Multiplayer InGame Mail Messaging

Unity 5: Build a Chat System for Online Multiplayer Games

Unity 5: Interact with the Database Like a Pro with PHP & MySQL

Unity 5: Host Your Game Server Online like a Pro

Unity 5: Pro Multiplayer Combat Using Melee & Ranged Weapons

RPG Character Stats and Item Attributes System

Unity 5: Inventory System for Professional Games

Modular Assets 3D Graphic Pack

Where to Buy

To purchase the Unity Bundle, simply head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your kit for $39. It’s all-access-all-the-time so you can use it around the clock; there’s no expiration date to worry about, either!