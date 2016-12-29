Making your house WiFi enabled with Alexa and WeMo [How-To]

In the last How-To we discussed how to use Google Home to Control your thermostat hands free. Today we continue the same “age of technology” workshops by showing you a simple way to make your lights, fans and other electronic devices WiFi enabled and able to communicate with your Alexa home assistant.

WeMo devices are simple things like light switches and outlet plugs that enable the connected devices to be controlled via wireless, and by extension controlled by Alexa. These are a simple and cost effective way to turn your home into a “smart home” without having to replace those perfectly good appliances.

Prerequisites:

As usual, there are a few things that must be completed before we can get started.

You will need an Amazon Echo device You will need to install the Alexa App Must have at least one WeMo device installed in your house

Setup:

We will be breaking this down into two parts for simplicity

Linking your WeMo network with Amazon Echo Adding your WeMo devices to the Alexa App

Linking your WeMo network with Amazon Echo

With the Alexa App open, tap the menu button to reveal your options. then tap the “Skills” option. Search for WeMo in the search bar. Select the WeMo by Belkin skill and enable it. Tap on the Ready to Verify option in the WeMo skill. This will give you two minutes to toggle a WeMo enabled device and let Alexa figure out what the change was. Once Alexa knows what you did, it will ask you to veirfy that it got the change right. If this step completes you will see the success screen on the Alexa app.

Add your WeMo devices to the Alexa App

With the Alexa App open, tap the menu button and select the “Smart Home” option. Select the “Discover devices” option in the middle of the screen. Alexa will search your WeMo network for all of your devices. (This could take up to 20 seconds). You are now able to control your WeMo devices with your voice. Here is a list of commands you can give Alexa for your connected devices.

What are your Smart Home solutions? What kind of devices would you like to see tutorials done on? Hit us up in the comments below.