Take a look at ZTE’s first dual-camera phone, the Blade V8

In a recent piece, we predicted that dual cameras will become the norm in 2017 smartphones. And today we bring you a piece of news to show you this will indeed be the case.

Device maker ZTE is one of the most promising Chinese OEMs to make it to the US in recent years. The company offers very well specced devices like the Axon 7 at really affordable prices. ZTE also likes to experiment, so at CES 2017 we’re probably going to see its unique self-adhesive, eye-tracking smartphone make a debut.

But like many other Android OEM’s, ZTE is also a follower of trends. So it’s no surprise the company is prepping a handset equipped with a dual-camera. The phone – called the ZTE Blade V8 should arrive with a pretty sweet spec sheet.

The ZTE Blade V8 promo materials already leaked in the wild, so you can take a look at the phone yourself and contemplate its hardware specifications too.

According the product’s promo materials, the ZTE Blade V8 will be an upper middle ranger coming equipped with a 5.2-inch display with 1080 x 1920-pixel resolution and 420ppi. ZTE also throws in a Snapdragon 435 clocked at 1.4GHz that works in combination with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In the photography front, the main dual camera is a 13MP+2MP affair while the selfie snapper is also of 13MP variety. The promo materials reveal some info about what users will be able to do with the dual camera.

For instance, they will be able to refocus a shot after the picture has been taken. Also, the ZTE Blade V8 will be able to take 3D photos to be viewed in VR. Maybe the device will even ship with a VR headset.

Last but not least the ZTE Blade V8 will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat onboard with MiFlavor UI skin on top. The home button also houses a fingerprint scanner. The phone will be made available in Gray or Pink (and maybe other variations as well).

The ZTE Blade V8 is the successor of the ZTE Blade V7 which only sold in Europe, some parts of Africa and South America. Hopefully the Blade V8 will make it into the States, but we can’t guarantee that at this point.

Given that ZTE already has setup a dedicated page for the Blade V8, we can speculate the phone might make a debut at CES 2017. We’ll keep an eye out for it.