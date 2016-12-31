Looking for a powerbank? Check out these deals

People always tend to travel a lot during the holiday season and most like to take all their smart devices along with them – a smartphone, a laptop and maybe a tablet too. But don’t forget to save enough power to snap that selfie with your family when you get home. How can you make sure of that? By carrying around a powerbank with you. When you have better things to do, replenish your smart devices without having to search desperately for a wall outlet.

Here at the Android Guys Deals store, we have a few powerbanks you might like. What’s more, most of them are offered at discounted prices that won’t put a hole through your pockets. Here are some of the models you should take into consideration if you’re thinking of buying a powerbank:

Natural wood power bank

Aesthetically pleasing and compact, this power bank can fit in your pocket, backpack or bag. It comes in three color options and can be yours for only $18.99 down from the previous $69.95 (72% off). Here are some of its main feats:

Indicates recharging status w/ power lights

Powers up your phone via USB cord

Packs a 2600mAh capacity

Fits easily in a pocket or bag

Delivers enough power to charge your phone to 100%

Recharges in under 2.5 hours w/ included cable

LifePower A2-L 27,000mAh Portable Power Outlets

For those of you carrying more than one device, the LifePower power bank might be a better choice, because it has more juice to offer. Despite being able to extend the life of your devices quite considerably, the power outlet is quite compact and can fit in your bag.

You can purchase it from our shop for $299, discounted from $329 (30% off).

Power up your devices on the move w/ 27,000mAh of power from a handy USB port

Recharge in just 3.5 hours & have power at your disposal for the whole day

VoltNow RiverFi Portable Battery & Bluetooth Speaker

If you love 2-in-1 devices, then the VoltNow device will certainly appeal to you. People who adore listening to music while they take a walk, will certainly appreciate the battery/speaker combo. And if your phone runs out of battery, just as you prepare to take that scenery photograph you can easily re-charge it with the VoltNow.

Optimized speaker for high fidelity sound

Micro SD card slot to store hours of MP3’s

Easy Bluetooth pairing w/ one button to connect

20 hours of non-stop playtime on 1 charge

Rapid charging speeds for any phone or tablet

Compact design to fit into any pocket or bag

Get yours for $29.90 down from $45 (33% discount).

Innori Portable Battery Pack

Liked the LifePower outlet, but it’s just a bit too expensive for you? Why not consider buying the Innori Portable battery pack. It sells for only $32.99 down from $69.99 (52% off) and offers an impressive 22,400 mAh power. Here’s are some of its more important specifications:

Total of 3 outlets: 2 optimized for smartphones, 1 for tablets and other USB-powered devices

LED light w/ a lengthy lighting distance of 20 meters for convenient night charging

Helpful LED light indicator functions: flashes on while charging/off when fully charged

Intelligent charging, recognizes your devices and allocate the right current automatically

T-BONE All-In-One Car Charger, Light & Battery Pack

The T-Bone can do a lot of jobs and it does them all well. The car charger can double as a 2,600 mAh battery pack as well as a LED torch flashlight in case you get stranded in the woods somewhere. Customers can purchase it for $35.99 a pop down from the previous $50 (28% off). Main features: