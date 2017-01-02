Create a simple, elegant slideshow in less than 5 minutes [How-To]

In times past, slide shows were expensive, difficult and mostly a mystery. This mystery has been shattered by companies like Google and Costco who allow us to upload images, select a tempo and some background images that fit our context, then it is simply check a box, click a button and BAM, we have a new slideshow to share on social media or with friends and family.

Prerequisites:

As usual, we have some things that we need to handle before making our short video.

You must have a Google account You must have Google Photos installed

Creating a Slideshow:

Launch the Photos app Tap the menu button in the upper right hand corner of the screen (it’s inside the search bar) Tap the Movie option Select all the images you want to use in your slideshow and tap the Create button in the upper right. NOTE if you have not saved these images to your Google account it will upload them now. See my write up on backing up your images to set this up automatically. Once you click the Create button your video will be created with some randomly chosen design features for you to review. You can Change these features by using the three buttons on the bottom. The first option allows you to change the filter through which the images are shown. Scroll through and choose which one works best for your show. The second option is for music. You can choose music from your own library or pick one from their assorted library. The final option allows you to add or remove images to the slideshow.

EXAMPLE VIDEO:

From here you have a number of options. You can export the video to your phone; send the shared link to family and friends; or play it at the party you made it for. This is a living, breathing video which can be added to and changed by the click of a few simply button.

Do you think you will use this for your next slideshow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.