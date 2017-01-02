Last chance to pre-order the Pocket Tripod PRO with 20% discount (Deal of the Day)

Ever find yourself at home or school and needing to get on a video call? Maybe it’s Hangouts or Duo — or perhaps it’s Skype, or Facetime for you iOS users. Normally, you end up just holding your phone while you talk, right? What if you could whip out a tripod or dock and place your handset in it for a hands-free experience? What if that tripod was small enough to put in your wallet or purse when not in use?

Our Deal of the Day is exactly that, a portable tripod that lets you flatten it for travel. Up for pre-order for only $19.99, you can save 20% off the price if you act fast. Hurry, though, a the discount comes with the pre-order and is not included in the normal retail cost once it launches.

About

Built with carbon fiber and rubber, the Pocket Tripod PRO can transform from a credit card-like platter into a fully functional stand. In addition to holding your phone for video calls, it also works well for time-lapse videos or long exposure photography.

Features

Stores like a credit card directly in your wallet, purse, or pocket

Rubberized connection to your phone is safe for glass screen protectors & delicate cases

Transforms into an adjustable stand w/ a simple twist & flip

Engineered w/ high-tech plastics to be robust & durable

Carbon fiber legs offer optimum stabilization

Combination of 4 90° sweeps of tilt adjustment allow you to hold the smartphone at any angle – take creative long-exposure images, breathtaking time-lapse videos, or enjoy hands-free FaceTime

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to pre-order the Pocket Tripod PRO for yourself, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s currently priced $19.99, which is a savings of $5, or 20% off the normal rate. While you’re there, be sure to check out some of our other deals, freebies, and other gadgets.