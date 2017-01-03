Come see ASUS’ first Tango-enabled smartphone, the ZenFone AR

In our previous What phones to expect from CES 2017 article, we told you that ASUS is anticipated to unveil the world’s second Project Tango smartphone, dubbed the ZenFone AR.

Well as we’re getting closer to CES 2017, more information about the upcoming phone has been revealed. First off, Qualcomm inadvertently posted some information about the new device, but quickly removed the blog post afterwards.

Specifically, the chip maker divulged that the ASUS ZenFone AR is going to pack a Snapdragon 821. Some of us were probably expecting a new Snapdragon 835, but honestly Snapdragon 835-powerd phones will probably start showing up at MWC 2017 and not during CES 2017.

The post also notes the phone will be compatible with Google’s Daydream View headset and will allow users to explore “new worlds with apps like Google Street View and Fantastic Beasts, dive into personal VR cinema with YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and HBO, and get your game on with Gunjack 2, LEGO BrickHeadz, Need for Speed and dozen other titles.” So the phone will let users take advantage of AR and VR experiences.

Following Qualcomm’s accident, serial leakster @evleaks also revealed a press render of the device, showing it to us in its full glory.

Apart from the chipset powering it, there’s not much info about the other specs the ZenFone AR should arrive bundled with. So we guess we just have to wait until January 4 at CES to see what the phone is all about.

But one thing is for sure. The ASUS ZenFone AR is going to come better specced that the first Tango phone, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro. The phone features a huge 6.4-inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, but only has a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood to support it. The Phab 2 Pro features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 13MP/5MP camera duo.