Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build your business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

Our Deal of the Day is a White Hat Hacker Bundle that couples hours of lectures, tutorials, and content with expert guidance to ensure you’re protected from unwanted intruders. We’re talking proxy servers, penetration testing, dark web (TOR), cryptography, and so more!

Not only will you be safeguarding your assets, you’ll also develop a deeper understanding for the ins and outs of hacking. People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this course you can put the fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

One might expect to shell out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for this kind of tutelage but AndroidGuys readers can get the entire bundle for whatever they want to pay. Seriously, you can purchase a bundle of six components for whatever you’re willing to for over.

Should you beat the average price paid you’ll end up with another two training course. As of right now the average is coming out to $17.79 with more than 10,000 of the bundles purchased. So, for the price of a good lunch, you’re equipping yourself for life. You’re looking at hundreds of lectures spanning dozens of hours, all in the name of ethical hacking and self preservation!

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course for 2016-2017 $249 Value

Learn Ethical Hacking From Scratch $180 Value

Networks From Scratch to Advanced Implementation $149 Value

Certified Information Systems Security Professional $149 Value

Information Security Management Fundamentals $95 Value

Web Security: Common Vulnerabilities & Their Mitigation $50 Value

Python For Android Hacking Crash Course: Trojan Perspective $199 Value*

Wi-Fi Hacking with Kali $200 Value*

If you’re ready to get serious about hacking, modding, and protecting yourself in the digital age, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s here where you can purchase the White Hacker Bundle for 2017 at whatever you’re willing to spend. Worth nearly $1,300, the entire 8-piece bundle can all be yours for about $20.