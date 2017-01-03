Umi Z pre-sales commence January 4

We’ve received official word from UMi that its latest flagship, the UMi Z, will be offered for pre-sale starting tomorrow, on 4th January, 2017. This follows closely with previous reports which pegged the date to coincide with the week of CES.

As part of the pre-sales, UMi’s official website is offering a $60 discount to those who subscribe to learn more. Hurry, though, there are only 10,000 pieces available and once they are gone, so is the coupon. We just checked and there are already more than 5,000 people signed up.

Using the discount, the phone would be a mere $219.99, or an outright bargain. But, even at its normal price of $279.99 you are still getting a lot of phone for your money.

“The principle is simple, we put user experience above all matters, while our aesthetic can be unfolded in details of usability and crafting. We aim not just to make a powerful phone, but a functional artware.” – UMi

Thanks to the inclusion of the Helio X27, Mediatek’s 2017 deca-core flagship CPU, the UMi Z is no doubt a beast in the market.

The UMi Z has an aluminum unibody with a 5.5-inch display, a 3780 mAh battery with fast charging, and 13-megapixel front and back cameras. Worth noting is that the rear camera supports dual focus with a quad-led flash, while a soft-light is added for the front camera.

The UMi Z comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, but will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat via OTA.

The UMi Z is not just a pretty face. According to UMi, the Z model is backed by the profound concept “Form Follows Function”, which is derived from modern industrial design genre – Bauhaus. The widely known Bauhaus principle seems to be remarkably embraced in UMi Z’s design and manufacturing process.

UMi Z specifications and features: