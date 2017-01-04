808 Audio kicks off the new year with a whole range of new products

808 Audio, a key player in the audio space, and a brand we’ve reviewed a number of times, is starting off the new year with a bunch of new products. Keeping with its current portfolio of devices, the new stuff spans both speakers and earphones –plus something else unique.

“We continue to improve and expand our collection of Bluetooth speakers and other audio solutions so we can cater to every listener’s needs, no matter the occasion,” says President of 808 Audio, Ian Geise. “We offer consumers an affordable product that features top-shelf audio that can compete with brands that are two and three times the price.”

The new products won’t ship until later this spring, but we’ve got the details for each. Take a look below for a breakdown on all things new from 808 Audio. Which one(s) do you have your eye on?

CANZ GLO and CANZ H2O

Kicking things off, the CANZ GLO ($39.99) builds on its predecessor in the CANZ Bluetooth speaker line. This one features a new glow in the dark design; the speaker is dressed in a metal cabinet with a precision tuned enclosure. The multi-mode LED lighting enhances the sound experience with a visual show. A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to six hours of playback.

A waterproof version of the speaker comes in the form of the CANZ H2O ($49.99). Features include a battery good for eight hours of music as well as an IP67 rating, meaning it is able to withstand water, sand, and dust. The speaker is built with a carry-anywhere lanyard and 1/4” 20-thread universal mount, which allows for excellent portability and mounting.

HEX TLS and HEX TLS H20

The popular HEX lines of wireless speakers is updated with the addition of a HEX TLS ($59.99) and HEX TLS H20 ($79.99). Packing a battery that allows for eight hours of tunes, the speakers are sleek and come with an anodized aluminum cabinet. The tuned dual-speaker system and bass radiator promise big-time bass and volume. The key difference between the two models is the IP67 waterproof rating of the HEX TLS H20.

XS SPORT 2

The 808 XS SPORT 2 is a waterproof and dust-proof take on a current model. Priced at $79.99, this rugged little guy is a good companion accessory for a relaxing evening in the study or a personal trip to the pool. To toughen things up, the speaker includes a rubber shock bumper and rubber tabs for the AUX and USB ports. The XS SPORT 2 features bass boost, two stereo speaker drivers with bass radiator, and a built-in battery that delivers up to eight hours of sound.

ENCORE and ENCORE XL

Things get really interesting with the debut of the new ENCORE ($149.99)and ENCORE XL ($399.99)wireless speakers. Designed with enough power to host a full-on raging party, these can play music over Bluetooth or via a SD card or USB drive. Other details include a five band equalizer, microphone w/ multiple mic inputs, and handles for easy carrying. The ENCORE features 50 watts max power with 50 hours of rechargeable battery life while the ENCORE XL boosts 4 x 100 watts max power.

Turntable

Another newbie in 808 Audio’s arsenal is the wireless streaming Turntable ($149.99). Music can be played though a headphone, receiver, or any connected Bluetooth speaker. Moreover, the 10 LED light modes add a visual flair to the experience. Listeners can select from a variety of light displays: Chill, Dance, Party or Zen. Supporting three playback speeds (33-1/3, 45 RPM & 78 RPM), the Turntable boasts an anti-resonance silicon platter and a built-in pre-amplifier.

EAR CANZ Sport and EAR CANZ

Rounding things out are the EAR CANZ Sport ($49.99) and its true wireless counterpart, the EAR CANZ TRU ($79.99). Built to be sweat-proof, these comfortable earbuds have an ergonomic design with hooks that loop around the outside of your ear. Playback is listed at up to nine hours per charge for the CANZ Sport.

The new EAR CANZ TRU comes with three hours of playtime, but the trade-off is a truly wire-free music experience. The pair are comprised of unique, wireless, left and right in-ear units that pair via Bluetooth to deliver a true stereo sound. Moreover, listeners can take calls directly from them as well.