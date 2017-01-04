Acer’s new rugged Chromebook can survive all sorts of abuse

Chromebooks are considered great educational accessories. After they offer basic functionalities at affordable prices, which makes them perfect for students of any ages.

Now Acer has come to CES 2017 to launch a few new products like any self-respecting tech companies. So say hello to the rugged Chromebook 11 N7 – a laptop which was designed to withstand accidental damage and other kinds of abuse too.

According to Acer the laptop is designed according to US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G which means it can endure low and high temperatures alike and won’t be damaged by humidity, all sorts of mechanical shock or drops. Rain, dust and sand don’t have anything against the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 either.

Despite all this ruggedness, the Acer Chromebook is not waterproof. But the good news is the laptop features rubber keys and a spill-resistant (can drain up to 11oz of liquid), drop resistant (from 48-inch) keyboard which means the vital parts won’t get damaged.

As for specs, the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 offers an 11.6-inch IPS touch display with an unimpressive 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and an Intel Celeron dual-core processor running at 1.6GHz (or 2.4GHz in Turbo Boost).

Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, a HD webcam, stereo speakers, a 4,090 mAh battery (which should offer up to 12 hours of life). There’s also a lot of ports like a SD card reader, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Kensignton lock slot.

If you like Acer’s new Chromebook, you should know that the 11 N7 will become available in the US starting next month. The rest of the world will have to wait until February. The 2.98-pound laptop bears a $229 price tag.