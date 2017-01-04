Altec Lansing’s new SmartStream speakers are an affordable Sonos alternative

While Sonos might be the first option that comes to mind when thinking of buying a multi-room audio system, you shouldn’t skip over Altec Lansing’s new alternate which just got unveiled at CES 2017.

The new Altec Lansing SmartStream series is made out of three speakers, the SmartStream being the smallest of the bunch. Then there’s the SmartStream X and the SmartStream XL. All three can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and allow users to play songs from their smartphone, tablet or laptop PC.

What’s cool is that the speakers are also compatible with popular music services like Google Cast, Google Home, Spotify Connect, Internet Radio and Altec Lansing’s own Playlist app.

The SmartStream comes equipped with dual 2-inch drivers that offer an output of 5W each. There’s a built-in microphone, so you can take use it to answer calls if you want. Naturally, a disadvantage would be that other people in the room would also hear your calls. The speaker is waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. It will cost users $100 a pop.

Moving along, the SmartStream X features 2.1 sound with each channel delivering 10W. It also has a mic, but its only waterproof and costs $200.

As for the SmartStream XL, this speaker has dual 3-inch drivers with a 5-inch subwoofer that delivers improved sound. It has a mic and is waterproof and will ship for $300.

The Bluetooth speaker trio has a wireless range of 100ft and can last up to 16 hours without needing to pop in for charging.

The speakers are expected to go on sale in Q2 or Q3 2017. We’ll keep an eye out for you.