Asus announces the high-end Chromebook Flip 2

Asus announced a successor to the surprisingly awesome Chromebook Flip today – and it looks every bit as great as its predecessor. Asus has made a name for itself recently by churning out high-quality products at competitive prices across the board, and the Flip 2 is no exception; with an aluminum casing, signature 360 degree, multi-position hinge, between 4 and 8gb RAM, Intel M processors, between 32 and 128gb solid-state internal drives, and two Type-C USB ports, it’s no slouch.

According to Asus itself:

The slim, light and incredibly stylish Chromebook Flip C302 combines the simplicity of Chromebook with powerful components and an amazing 360° hinge that lets you flip instantly between a high-performance Chromebook, a handy Chromebook tablet, or anything in between! This versatile touchscreen device frees you to work or play anywhere, anytime with its 10-hour battery life, backlit keyboard with super-large touchpad, and future-proof USB-C port. Chromebook Flip C302 gives access to thousands of amazing productivity apps available at Chrome Web Store and Google Play.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Flip 2 – and, indeed, most incoming Chromebooks – is that it supports Android Apps in addition to Chrome Apps. I currently own one of the older model Asus chromebooks, so I can’t access the Play Store, but it will definitely be a selling point when I inevitably look to replace this little guy. Android apps simply add a new dimension to Chromebooks – when people ask you “What’s the point of a Chromebook?” you’ll finally have an answer; “It’s a laptop that runs Android stuff, dummy.”