Braven debuts FLYE SPORT range of performance-oriented Bluetooth headphones

Braven, a brand that’s normally known for its kick-ass Bluetooth speakers, is launching a new line of Bluetooth, in-ear headphones. Known as the FLYE SPORT family, it initially consists of at least four models. The main, namesake edition launches later this quarter while the other three arrive in the second quarter.
“We’ve always envisioned this category being on the horizon for the brand,” says Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive. “The concept for the Active Series was established on the premise of creating genuinely portable audio that would allow your music to truly go the distance with you, and we’ve made that vision a reality with our new FLYE SPORT line of powerful, in-ear audio.”
As one might expect, the various headphones speak to different users and demographics. Here’s a look at the main details for each of the new FLYE SPORT headphones from Braven.
FLYE SPORT
- Seven hours of continuous playtime
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- Discreet battery pack
- Low-profile comfort ear tips
- Includes water-resistant carry case
- Offered in Silver/ Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways
- $49.99
- Available in Q1 2017
FLYE SPORT REFLECT
- Optimal for roadside runs or cycling
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- Designed with a reflective lining for added visual safety
- Included 900mAh battery bank
- Five-hour playtime extends to 25 hours while on-the-go with bank
- Removable over-ear and inner-ear hooks
- Offered in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways
- $99.99
- Available in Q2 of 2017
FLYE SPORT POWER with Bluetooth Smart
- Perfect for outdoor fitness enthusiast
- IPX7 waterproof rated
- 10-hour playtime
- Option of adding a sport charging neck cradle to get 20+ hours
- Includes sport ear hooks
- App controlled hi-glow laser lights to enhance visibility
- Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology
- Offered in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson
- $149.99
- Available in Q2 2017
FLYE SPORT GLO with Bluetooth Smart
- Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology
- Proprietary TrueWireless™ sound
- Optional manual control through on-ear controls or remotely through the BRAVEN SPORT ACTIVE App
- IPX7 waterproof rated
- Hi-glow laser lights ear hooks
- Four hours of playtime
- Includes a 1400mAh charging case adds 20 more hours of playtime
- Offered in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson
- $249.99
- Available in Q2 of 2017