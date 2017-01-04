Braven debuts FLYE SPORT range of performance-oriented Bluetooth headphones

Braven, a brand that’s normally known for its kick-ass Bluetooth speakers, is launching a new line of Bluetooth, in-ear headphones. Known as the FLYE SPORT family, it initially consists of at least four models. The main, namesake edition launches later this quarter while the other three arrive in the second quarter.

“We’ve always envisioned this category being on the horizon for the brand,” says Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive. “The concept for the Active Series was established on the premise of creating genuinely portable audio that would allow your music to truly go the distance with you, and we’ve made that vision a reality with our new FLYE SPORT line of powerful, in-ear audio.”

As one might expect, the various headphones speak to different users and demographics. Here’s a look at the main details for each of the new FLYE SPORT headphones from Braven.

FLYE SPORT

Seven hours of continuous playtime

IPX5 waterproof rating

Discreet battery pack

Low-profile comfort ear tips

Includes water-resistant carry case

Offered in Silver/ Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways

$49.99

Available in Q1 2017

FLYE SPORT REFLECT

Optimal for roadside runs or cycling

IPX5 waterproof rating

Designed with a reflective lining for added visual safety

Included 900mAh battery bank

Five-hour playtime extends to 25 hours while on-the-go with bank

Removable over-ear and inner-ear hooks

Offered in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways

$99.99

Available in Q2 of 2017

FLYE SPORT POWER with Bluetooth Smart

Perfect for outdoor fitness enthusiast

IPX7 waterproof rated

10-hour playtime

Option of adding a sport charging neck cradle to get 20+ hours

Includes sport ear hooks

App controlled hi-glow laser lights to enhance visibility

Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology

Offered in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson

$149.99

Available in Q2 2017

FLYE SPORT GLO with Bluetooth Smart