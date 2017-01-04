Controversial Samsung SDI batteries might power the Galaxy S8

Samsung has reportedly concluded its investigation into what caused the Galaxy Note7 to explode and will reveal the results sometime in the near future. Now a new report coming of South Korea reveals something unexpected – the batteries inside the Galaxy Note7 might not have been to blame for the huge fiasco.

According to the information, Samsung wants to use Samsung SDI batteries inside its upcoming next-gen Galaxy S8 flagship. Which means the batteries couldn’t have been the culprit of the Galaxy Note7 explosions.

Samsung’s initial Note7 investigation found the batteries produced by Samsung SDI were to blame for the overheating issues. However, the replacement Galaxy Note7 units using the batteries supplied Amperex were plagued by the same problem.

Now we’re told the upcoming 5.7-inch Galaxy S8 and the 6-inch Galaxy S8 Plus will both be powered by Samsung SDI batteries. Given that Samsung’s hopes to make up for the Galaxy Note7 debacle by launching a spectacular Galaxy S8, we don’t think the Korean tech giant would be so stupid as to use potentially dangerous batteries again.

The report says the issue with the Galaxy Note7 was a “strategic defect” but we aren’t given any more details about what exactly that means.

So when Samsung announces the results of the Galaxy Note7 investigation, we’re fairly sure they won’t have anything to do with batteries. Samsung wouldn’t risk botching the Galaxy S8 as well. Such a disaster would practically spell the end of Samsung’s mobile division. Or so we believe.

Despite the Galaxy Note7 debacle, lots of Samsung users remain loyal to the company and say they are looking forward towards the Galaxy S8. How about you?