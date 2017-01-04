JAM Audio debuts six new speakers at CES

JAM Audio, a leader in the portable speaker space, are at it again with a half dozen new models for CES. As the makers of the top-selling Bluetooth speaker in the US for the last four years, we anticipate these fresh devices will do quite well, too.

JAM Audio offers a variety of of wireless audio products that speak to various users and their needs. Last year saw the company introducing a line of Wi-Fi Home Audio speakers. This year finds them diving deeper into the connected world with speakers that tap into Amazon’s Alexa technology.

Falling under two distinct categories, the six new models range in price and features. Here’s a quick look at what’s new for 2017.

Amazon Alexa Voice-Ready

JAM Session

In addition to Amazon Alexa Voice Services Technology, this one provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Weighing in at 5.5-pounds, it can play back your music up to eight hours at a time. Its rugged and durable design means it can go outside and take a nap by the pool without fear of getting splashed. The JAM Session will retail for $249.99 and will ship in spring 2017.

JAM Note

This one, too, boasts Amazon Alexa Voice Services Technology, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. Coming in under three pounds, the plays music and takes orders for up to six hours. Retail price is $119.99 for the JAM Note; shipping starts in spring 2017.

Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones

Unleashed

The Unleashed is a set of truly wireless earbuds that pair via Bluetooth with a listening range of up to 30 feet away. Touted as “big sound in demure package”, the Unleashed delivers up to three hours of music playback and hands-free calling. A charging case is included and provides seven full charges; the USB port lets it double as an external battery back. Retail pricing is $119.99 with shipping to commence in spring 2017.

Transit 2.0

The Transit wireless headphones get a punch-up for 2017; these cans offer active noise cancellation and on-ear omni-rotational ear cups. Additional details include hands-free and an aux-in port for users who prefer a wired connection. The Transit 2.0 retails for $69.99 starts shipping this spring.

Contour

The Contour collared earbuds feature a sweat-resistant design with easy-to-use controls and active noise-canceling. Designed with all sorts of of athletic activities in mind, they can play back up to eight hours of music. They will sell for $79.99 when they ship in spring 2017.

Comfort Buds 2.0

These earbuds are said to offer most of the features found in the aforementioned Contour but we’re not certain as to what extent. We do know they will provide up to 10 hours of play time and are expected to retail at $59.99 later this spring.

Head to JAM Audio’s website for more information or to check out the models which are currently available. There you’ll find, among other things, another Amazon Alexa-capable speaker as well as a couple of Wi-Fi speakers.