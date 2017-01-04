myCharge intros new portable charging solutions for 2017

Portable power specialists myCharge are back at CES with a host of new and improved products for the new year. Indeed, there are no less than XXXX new models joining its portfolio for 2017, each of which speaks to a different type of user.

Not only does myCharge offer a variety of battery capacities to meet the demands of various user types, it does so across a number of lines. Are you concerned about fashion? You’ll likely opt for something different than a person who care more about whether the portable charger can be used outdoors in tougher elements. Nevertheless, myCharge has something for everyone.

Here’s a quick overview as to what you can expect from myCharge coming out of the new year.

The new Adventure series debuts with a range of capacities (3,350mAh to 13,400mAh) and outputs.

Blue Adventure Mini (3350 mAh)

Orange Adventure Plus (6700 mAh)

Grey Adventure Max (10050 mAh)

Green Adventure Extra (13400 mAh)

PowerBrick (20100 mAh)

Adventure Ultra (45 watt AC output)

Adventure Extreme (65 watt AC output)

CarHub (Plug it into any 12V auxiliary power outlet in a vehicle for multiple rapid-charging ports with Qualcomm Quick Charge)

The PowerGear Tunes case features a rigid shell which opens for easy access and charging of your earbuds. It comes with a built-in batter which can juice up via a USB port.

Refreshes and Revisions

The myCharge AmpMax-C is a variation of the AmpMax that picks up a USB-C charging port. Details include 6700mAh capacity with a maximum output of up to 18 watts for ultra fast charging.

The HubPlus-C is a take on the popular HubPlus only with built-in USB Type-C cable and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities. With a battery capacity of 6700 mAh and an aluminum body, the HubPlus-C also features a built in micro-USB cable. The fold-out wall prongs on the back of the device let you plug directly into the wall for easy charging.

For 2017, the PowerBase collection includes six different configurations. Each PowerBase features the same number of USB-A ports as indicated in the product name. Output increases as the number of ports increase from the 2.1A PowerBase1 to the 5.0A PowerBase4. Each PowerBase unit has built in wall prongs and a specialty PowerBase2 pack is available with included Lightning and Micro-USB cables. The collection is rounded out with by the PowerBase4-C. Three USB-A ports are complemented by one USB-C Quick Charge 3.0 port and the unit has a max output of 30 watts.

The PowerExtend (3 USB-A ports, 4.0A output) is similar to the PowerBase series, but instead of wall prongs, this device has an AC cord so it can be set on a bedside or entry table to create a charging headquarters.

Home&Go (4000 mAh, 1.0A output)

Home&GoPlus (8000 mAh, 2.4A output)

The RazorPlatinum and RazorUltra USB-C feature Quick Charge technologies and are the first chargers of their kind to combine the fastest industry standard for charging with USB-C and can deliver up to 18 watts of power.

RazorPlatinum with Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery (13400 mAh) features both USB-C input (36 watt PD) and output (36 watt PD) ports as well as a USB-A port with QC 3.0.

RazorUltra USB-C with Quick Charge 3.0 (12000 mAh)

The Razor line also gains a 9000 mAh version in the form of the RazorXtra. Available in olive green, it’s good for up to 5x more battery power for most smartphones and tablets.