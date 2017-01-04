New Impulse Wireless Headphones from IFROGZ

These days we want wireless everything. From phones to thermostats, even front door locks are being developed for wireless connectivity. Headphones are one of the hottest wireless items being release as no one likes to be tethered.

Today, IFROGZ is releasing what seems to be a quality, on-ear headphone with clean design at an affordable price tag. Ringing in at just $59.99, the Impulse Wireless Headphones boast 12 hours of battery life, intuitively placed phone and music controls, and a 3.5mm audio jack (in case you feel like going back to 2016). This is a set of headphones I would love to get my ears under.

Specs and Highlights:

On-ear music and call controls

Built-in mic for quick and easy calls on the go

40mm drivers that deliver rich, premium sound

Up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge

3.5mm audio jack option

AeroFoam ear pads provide comfortable listening and passive noise isolation

Foldable for convenient storage

For additional information or to purchase ($59.99) any of the 3 available colors head over to Zagg.com.