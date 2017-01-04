Nuvyyo launches and Android-based software DVR for NVIDIA Shield

Nuvyyo, the maker behind the Tablo Over-the-Air (OTA) DVR, today announced a handful of new hardware, software, and services for potential cord-cutters. Moreover, its solutions should appeal to those who want to get more from their existing platforms. If you own an NVIDIA Shield, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to today’s announcement.

So, what’s new today? For starters, the Tablo DROID Android-Based Software DVR. Designed as software that can be installed on the NVIDIA Shield, it essentially gives consumers an HDMI-based DVR. And, when connected to a USB OTA tuner and an antenna, the Shield can let users discover, watch and record live HDTV. Indeed, it turns your gaming and entertainment center into a set-top box.

“Since 2013, Nuvyyo has been focused on making Tablo the defacto app for live TV on the widest variety of internet-connected screens,” said Grant Hall, CEO at Nuvyyo, the makers of Tablo. “Today’s announcements strengthen that commitment and provide consumers with even more choice in how they watch and record Over-the-Air HDTV.”

The Tablo DROID can save recordings directly to the NVIDIA Shield’s hard drive or to a separate, USB-connected drive. It’s also compatible with Tablo TUNER, a new dual-tuner USB dongle (due in Q2 ’17), or the Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD USB tuner stick.

A Tablo DROID app will be free to download from the Google Play store and comes with a free 30-day trial of Tablo’s guide data subscription. Once the trial ends, users can continue to watch live TV and set manual recordings without a subscription. Additionally, they can get a 14 days of guide data and one-click recording functions for $3.99/month.

Also making its debut today is a Tablo LIVE ‘Antenna Anywhere’ Stick. As its name implies, it is a single-tuner WiFi device that turns any OTA antenna into a smart antenna. In other words, it lets cord cutters share OTA HDTV throughout the home, office, or Wi-Fi network.

Tablo LIVE owners can place the antenna anywhere in the home and watch live programming on mobile devices, streaming set-top-boxes, or Tablo apps. The stick will go on sale in the second quarter of this year and will carry a retail price of around $99.

Looking ahead, Nuvyyo is already working on its next big thing. This week finds them introducing a proof of concept in the form of Tablo CLOUD DVR Storage. Indeed, this would be a cloud-based offering with various storage and subscription options. Designed to work with the Tablo LIVE, it would let users access recordings from pretty much anywhere they have a solid connection.