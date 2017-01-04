Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro come with Google Play support

Samsung and Google today introduced new Chromebooks which aim to appeal to the Microsoft Surface Pro and Apple iPad Pro. The two, known as the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus, offer nearly identical features between them. The key difference between the pair being the processor.

Built with support for Android apps and the Google Play Store, the new Chromebooks also are the first two come with an added hardware accessory – a stylus. In short, these devices are a little bit of work, a little bit of play, and a whole lot of cross-platform capability.

The Chromebook Plus and Pro are for the user that wants to do more, create more and get more done all while staying connected.

Running Chrome OS, the two devices come with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Boasting a 12.3-inch 2400×1600 LED display, the screen is also capable of touch. Other specifications include a Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, 2 USB-C ports (4K display out with optional adapter, Charging), and a MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader.

As for the processors, the Chromebook Plus comes with an OP1 Hexa-core (Dual A72, Quad A53) ARM chipset. The Chromebook Pro comes with a decidedly more powerful Intel Core M3 Processor with an Intel HD 515 graphics card. Battery life is touted at eight hours.

Like many other Chromebooks and laptops of the day, the new pair of Samsung devices are convertible. In other words, the display can fold all the way back so that it can be used as a tablet. Users can take advantage of the stylus, for instance, to mark up documents or add notes in Google Play.

Availability

The Chromebook Plus is available for pre-order at $449.99 on Samsung’s website and will be sold in retailers such as Best Buy starting in February. The Chromebook Pro will launch later in the year and should have a higher price tag because of its processor.